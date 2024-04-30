Prayer of the Day for Tuesday, April 30

Prayer to Saint Joseph for Success in Work

Glorious St. Joseph,

model of all those who are devoted to labour,

obtain for me the grace to work conscientiously,

putting the call of duty above my many sins;

to work with thankfulness and joy,

considering it an honour to employ and develop,

by means of labour,

the gifts received from God;

to work with order,

peace, prudence and patience,

never surrendering to weariness or difficulties;

to work, above all,

with purity of intention,

and with detachment from self,

having always death before my eyes

and the account which I must render of time lost,

of talents wasted,

of good omitted,

of vain complacency in success

so fatal to the work of God.

All for Jesus,

all for Mary,

all after thy example,

O Patriarch Joseph.

Such shall be my motto in life and death.



Amen.

We ask you, humbly: don't scroll away. Hi readers, it seems you use Catholic Online a lot; that's great! It's a little awkward to ask, but we need your help. If you have already donated, we sincerely thank you. We're not salespeople, but we depend on donations averaging $14.76 and fewer than 1% of readers give. If you donate just $5.00, the price of your coffee, Catholic Online School could keep thriving. Thank you.



Help Now >



