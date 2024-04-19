Prayer of the Day for Friday, April 19

Stewardship Prayer

Almighty and ever-faithful Lord,

gratefully acknowledging Your mercy

and humbly admitting our need,

we pledge our trust in You and each other.



Filled with desire,

we respond to Your call for discipleship

by shaping our lives in imitation of Christ.

We profess that the call requires us

to be stewards of Your gifts.

As stewards, we receive Your gifts gratefully,

cherish and tend them in a responsible manner,

share them in practice and love with others,

and return them with increase to the Lord.



We pledge to our ongoing formation as stewards

and our responsibility to call others to that same endeavor.

Almighty and ever-faithful God,

it is our fervent hope and prayer

that You who have begun this good work in us

will bring it to fulfillment in Jesus Christ,

our Lord. Amen

