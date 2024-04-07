Prayer of the Day for Sunday, April 7

The Prayer "Thank You God"

For all You have given,

Thank You God.



For all You have withheld,

Thank You God.



For all You have withdrawn,

Thank You God.



For all You have permitted,

Thank You God.



For all You have prevented,

Thank You God.



For all You have forgiven me,

Thank You God.



For all You have prepared for me,

Thank You God.



For the death You have chosen for me,

Thank you God.



For the place you are keeping for me in heaven,

Thank You God.



For having created me to love You for eternity,

Thank You God.