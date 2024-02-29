Prayer of the Day for Thursday, February 29

A Child's Prayer

O Almighty God,

who hast given unto me my father and mother,

and made them to be an image of Thine authority,

and love, and tender watchfulness;

and hast commanded me to love, and honour,

and obey them in all things:

give me grace cheerfully and with my whole heart

to keep this Thy law.

Help me to love them fervently,

to honour them truly,

to yield a ready obedience to their commands,

to comply with their wishes,

to study their happiness in everything,

and to bear their rebukes with patience and humility.

Deliver me O God, from pride,

rebellion and wilfulness,

from passion and stubbornness,

from sloth and carelessness.

Make me diligent in all my duties and studies,

and patient in all my trials;

that so living, I may deserve to be Thy child,

who art our Father in Heaven.



Amen.