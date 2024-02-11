Prayer of the Day for Sunday, February 11

Prayer for Faith

Lord, I believe:

I wish to believe in Thee.

Lord, let my faith be full and unreserved,

and let it penetrate my thought,

my way of judging Divine things and human things.

Lord, let my faith be joyful

and give peace and gladness to my spirit,

and dispose it for prayer with God

and conversation with men,

so that the inner bliss of its fortunate possession

may shine forth in sacred and secular conversation.

Lord, let my faith be humble and not presume

to be based on the experience of my thought and of my

feeling;

but let it surrender to the testimony of the Holy Spirit,

and not have any better guarantee than in docility to

Tradition

and to the authority of the magisterium of the Holy Church.



Amen.