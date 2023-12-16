Prayer of the Day for Saturday, December 16

Be with Me Today, O Lord.

May all I do today begin with you, O Lord.

Plant dreams and hopes within my soul,

revive my tired spirit:

be with me today.



May all I do today continue with your help, O Lord.

Be at my side and walk with me:

Be my support today.



May all I do today reach far and wide, O Lord.

My thoughts, my work, my life:

make them blessings for your kingdom;

let them go beyond today,



O God Today is new unlike any other day,

for God makes each day different.

Today God's everyday grace falls on my soul like abundant seed,

though I may hardly see it.



Today is one of those days Jesus promised to be with me,

a companion on my journey,

And my life today, if I trust him,

has consequences unseen.

My life has a purpose.



"I have a mission...

"I am a link in a chain,

a bond of connection between persons.

God has not created me for naught...

Therefore I will trust him.

Whatever, wherever I am, I can never be thrown away.

God does nothing in vain.



"He knows what he is about."



(Author: J. H. Newman)

