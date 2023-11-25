Prayer of the Day for Saturday, November 25

Guardian Angel Prayer #3

(This is a Mother's Prayer to the Guardian Angels of her

children)



I humbly salute you,

O you faithful,

heavenly Friends of my children!

I give you heartfelt thanks

for all the love and goodness you show them.

At some future day I shall,

with thanks more worthy than I can now give,

repay your care for them,

and before the whole heavenly court

acknowledge their indebtedness to your guidance and

protection.

Continue to watch over them.

Provide for all their needs of body and soul.

Pray, likewise, for me, for my husband,

and my whole family,

that we may all one day rejoice in your blessed company.



Amen