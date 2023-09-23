Prayer of the Day for Saturday, September 23

Prayer for Women with Breast Cancer

Father, for the strength you have given me I thank you.

For the health you have blessed me with, I thank you.

For the women who are going through breast cancer and their families

I ask you to strengthen and to heal as you see fit.

Lord we know you want us to be in good health and to prosper.

Lord use us to do the work you have for us to do.

For we know time is getting short on this earth.

Lord be with every woman who is sick

and encourage them as only you can.

I know how faithful you are.

You have shown yourself to be everything

you say you are in your Holy Word.

I praise you for you made this body

and you can heal this body.

In Jesus Name I pray.



Amen.