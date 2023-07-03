Prayer of the Day for Monday, July 3

A Prayer of Gratitude for God's Blessings - Acts of Thomas

O Lord and Vivifier,

Your grace has achieved for us

all that You had spoken and promised.

Grant us access to the place of Your peace.

For You are our Vivifier,

You are our Consoler,

You are our life Remedy,

You are our Standard of Victory.



Blessed are we, O Lord,

because we have known You!



Blessed are we,

because we have believed in You!



Blessed are we,

because we bear Your wounds

and the sign of Your Blood on our contenances!



Blessed are we,

because You are our great hope!



Blessed are we,

because You are our God forever!