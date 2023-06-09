Prayer of the Day for Friday, June 9

Promises Made by Our Blessed Saviour

1. I shall give them all the graces necessary for their salvation.

2. I shall give peace in their families.

3. I shall console them in all their troubles.

4. I shall be their assured refuge during life, and especially in death.

5. I shall pour abundant benedictions on all their enterprises.

6. Sinners shall find in my Heart the source and the infinite ocean of mercy.

7. Tepid souls shall become fervent.

8. Fervent souls shall be specially elevated to a great perfection.

9. I shall bless the houses where the representation of my Sacred Heart shall be exposed.

10. I shall give to Priests the grace to touch the most hardened hearts.

11. Those who shall propagate this Devotion, shall hve their names written in my Heart, and it shall never be effaced.

12. I promise thee in the excessive mercy of my Heart, that my all powerful love will grant to all those, who communicate on the First Friday, in nine consecutive months, the grace of final perseverance; they shall not die under my displeasure, nor without receiving their Sacraments; my Divine Heart shall be their safe refuge at that last hour.