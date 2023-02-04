Prayer of the Day for Saturday, February 4

A Prayer for Church Unity

Almighty and eternal God,

You have promised that there will someday be but one fold and one Shepherd.

Hasten that day, we pray You,

in Your most merciful kindness and generosity.

Pour the light of Your grace

into the minds of our non-Catholic friends

so that they may see the truth,

and fully realize that the truth is one and undivided.

Give them also the strength of will

needed to follow in the direction of the light You give them.



Let us, their neighbors and friends,

not be a hindrance to their conversion by our bad example.

Rather let Your goodness be made clear to them by the virtue of our lives.

Then may they finally all be brought to You,

the Light that enlightens every man who comes into the world.



Amen.