Prayer of the Day for Sunday, January 22

Prayer for Aborted Babies

Heavenly Father,

Thou hast given us the gift of freedom

to love and to follow in Thy ways and commands.

Some parents choose to abuse this freedom

by destroying the gift of life

which Thou hast given to their offspring.

Please forgive those who destroy human life

by aborting their unborn babies.

Give these unborn children the opportunity

to enjoy Thee for all eternity,

if it according to Thy ordinance.

Assist me in being one in solidarity with Thy little ones

by taking to heart the words of Thy Son,

"whatever you did for one of these least brothers of Mine,

you did for Me." (Mt. 25:40)

Therefore, allow me today, Father,

to adopt spiritually an unborn child

and to offer my prayers, works,

joys and sufferings for that little one,

so that child will be able to be born and live

for Thy greater honor and glory.

We pray this in Jesus' name,

in union with the Holy Spirit one God forever and ever.



Amen.