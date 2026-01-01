Daily Reading for Sunday, April 26th, 2026
Daily Reading for Sunday April 26, 2026Reading 1, Acts 2:14, 36-41
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 23:1-3, 3-4, 5, 6
Gospel, John 10:1-10
Reading 2, First Peter 2:20-25
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Reading 1, Acts 2:14, 36-41
14 Then Peter stood up with the Eleven and addressed them in a loud voice: 'Men of Judaea, and all you who live in Jerusalem, make no mistake about this, but listen carefully to what I say.
36 'For this reason the whole House of Israel can be certain that the Lord and Christ whom God has made is this Jesus whom you crucified.'
37 Hearing this, they were cut to the heart and said to Peter and the other apostles, 'What are we to do, brothers?'
38 'You must repent,' Peter answered, 'and every one of you must be baptised in the name of Jesus Christ for the forgiveness of your sins, and you will receive the gift of the Holy Spirit.
39 The promise that was made is for you and your children, and for all those who are far away, for all those whom the Lord our God is calling to himself.'
40 He spoke to them for a long time using many other arguments, and he urged them, 'Save yourselves from this perverse generation.'
41 They accepted what he said and were baptised. That very day about three thousand were added to their number.
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 23:1-3, 3-4, 5, 6
1 [Psalm Of David] Yahweh is my shepherd, I lack nothing.
2 In grassy meadows he lets me lie. By tranquil streams he leads me
3 to restore my spirit. He guides me in paths of saving justice as befits his name.
4 Even were I to walk in a ravine as dark as death I should fear no danger, for you are at my side. Your staff and your crook are there to soothe me.
5 You prepare a table for me under the eyes of my enemies; you anoint my head with oil; my cup brims over.
6 Kindness and faithful love pursue me every day of my life. I make my home in the house of Yahweh for all time to come.
Gospel, John 10:1-10
1 'In all truth I tell you, anyone who does not enter the sheepfold through the gate, but climbs in some other way, is a thief and a bandit.
2 He who enters through the gate is the shepherd of the flock;
3 the gatekeeper lets him in, the sheep hear his voice, one by one he calls his own sheep and leads them out.
4 When he has brought out all those that are his, he goes ahead of them, and the sheep follow because they know his voice.
5 They will never follow a stranger, but will run away from him because they do not recognise the voice of strangers.'
6 Jesus told them this parable but they failed to understand what he was saying to them.
7 So Jesus spoke to them again: In all truth I tell you, I am the gate of the sheepfold.
8 All who have come before me are thieves and bandits, but the sheep took no notice of them.
9 I am the gate. Anyone who enters through me will be safe: such a one will go in and out and will find pasture.
10 The thief comes only to steal and kill and destroy. I have come so that they may have life and have it to the full.
Reading 2, First Peter 2:20-25
20 but what glory is there in putting up with a beating after you have done something wrong? The merit in the sight of God is in putting up with it patiently when you are punished for doing your duty.
21 This, in fact, is what you were called to do, because Christ suffered for you and left an example for you to follow in his steps.
22 He had done nothing wrong, and had spoken no deceit.
23 He was insulted and did not retaliate with insults; when he was suffering he made no threats but put his trust in the upright judge.
24 He was bearing our sins in his own body on the cross, so that we might die to our sins and live for uprightness; through his bruises you have been healed.
25 You had gone astray like sheep but now you have returned to the shepherd and guardian of your souls.
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Reading for April 25th, 2026Reading 1, First Peter 5:5-14
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 89:2-3, 6-7, 16-17
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