Daily Reading for Friday, September 26th, 2025

Daily Reading for Friday September 26, 2025

Reading 1, Haggai 1:15-2:9
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 43:1, 2, 3, 4
Gospel, Luke 9:18-22
Past / Future Daily Readings

Reading 1, Haggai 1:15-2:9

15 This was on the twenty-fourth day of the sixth month. In the second year of King Darius,

1 on the twenty-first day of the seventh month, the word of Yahweh was addressed through the prophet Haggai, as follows,

2 'You are to speak to Zerubbabel son of Shealtiel governor of Judah, to Joshua son of Jehozadak the high priest and to the remnant of the people. Say this,

3 "Is there anyone left among you who saw this Temple in its former glory? And how does it look to you now? Does it not seem as though there is nothing there?

4 But take courage now, Zerubbabel!-Yahweh declares. Courage, Joshua son of Jehozadak high priest! Courage, all you people of the country!-Yahweh declares. To work! I am with you -- Yahweh Sabaoth declares-

5 and my spirit is present among you. Do not be afraid!

6 For Yahweh Sabaoth says this: A little while now, and I shall shake the heavens and the earth, the sea and the dry land.

7 I shall shake all the nations, and the treasures of all the nations will flow in, and I shall fill this Temple with glory, says Yahweh Sabaoth.

8 Mine is the silver, mine the gold!-Yahweh Sabaoth declares.

9 The glory of this new Temple will surpass that of the old, says Yahweh Sabaoth, and in this place I shall give peace -- Yahweh Sabaoth declares." '


Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 43:1, 2, 3, 4

1 Judge me, God, defend my cause against a people who have no faithful love; from those who are treacherous and unjust, rescue me.

2 For you are the God of my strength; why abandon me? Why must I go around in mourning, harrassed by the enemy?

3 Send out your light and your truth; they shall be my guide, to lead me to your holy mountain to the place where you dwell.

4 Then I shall go to the altar of God, to the God of my joy. I will rejoice and praise you on the harp, O God, my God.


Gospel, Luke 9:18-22

18 Now it happened that he was praying alone, and his disciples came to him and he put this question to them, 'Who do the crowds say I am?'

19 And they answered, 'Some say John the Baptist; others Elijah; others again one of the ancient prophets come back to life.'

20 'But you,' he said to them, 'who do you say I am?' It was Peter who spoke up. 'The Christ of God,' he said.

21 But he gave them strict orders and charged them not to say this to anyone.

22 He said, 'The Son of man is destined to suffer grievously, to be rejected by the elders and chief priests and scribes and to be put to death, and to be raised up on the third day.'


