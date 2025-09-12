Daily Reading for Friday, September 12th, 2025
Daily Reading for Friday September 12, 2025Reading 1, First Timothy 1:1-2, 12-14
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 16:1-2, 5, 7-8, 11
Gospel, Luke 6:39-42
Printable PDF of Today's Reading
Past / Future Daily Readings
Reading 1, First Timothy 1:1-2, 12-14
1 Paul, apostle of Christ Jesus appointed by the command of God our Saviour and of Christ Jesus our hope,
2 to Timothy, true child of mine in the faith. Grace, mercy and peace from God the Father and from Christ Jesus our Lord.
12 I thank Christ Jesus our Lord, who has given me strength. By calling me into his service he has judged me trustworthy,
13 even though I used to be a blasphemer and a persecutor and contemptuous. Mercy, however, was shown me, because while I lacked faith I acted in ignorance;
14 but the grace of our Lord filled me with faith and with the love that is in Christ Jesus.
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 16:1-2, 5, 7-8, 11
1 [In a quiet voice Of David] Protect me, O God, in you is my refuge.
2 To Yahweh I say, 'You are my Lord, my happiness is in none
5 My birthright, my cup is Yahweh; you, you alone, hold my lot secure.
7 I bless Yahweh who is my counsellor, even at night my heart instructs me.
8 I keep Yahweh before me always, for with him at my right hand, nothing can shake me.
11 You will teach me the path of life, unbounded joy in your presence, at your right hand delight for ever.
Gospel, Luke 6:39-42
39 He also told them a parable, 'Can one blind person guide another? Surely both will fall into a pit?
40 Disciple is not superior to teacher; but fully trained disciple will be like teacher.
41 Why do you observe the splinter in your brother's eye and never notice the great log in your own?
42 How can you say to your brother, "Brother, let me take out that splinter in your eye," when you cannot see the great log in your own? Hypocrite! Take the log out of your own eye first, and then you will see clearly enough to take out the splinter in your brother's eyes.
Printable PDF of Today's Reading
More Bible
Reading for September 11th, 2025Reading 1, Colossians 3:12-17
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 150:1-2, 3-4, 5-6
Gospel, Luke 6:27-38
Next Weeks Readings
New Testament
Old Testament
Online / Mobile Friendly Bible Classes Free for anyone, anywhere
Enroll free Now
Explore the Bible (20+ classes)
Moral Life in Christ (10 classes)
Ten Commandments class Certificate
The Holy Rosary (6 classes)
RCIA - Rite of Christian Initiation for Adults (Students & Catechists)
Join the Movement
When you sign up below, you don't just join an email list - you're joining an entire movement for Free world class Catholic education.
-
- Easter / Lent
- Ascension Day
- 7 Morning Prayers
- Mysteries of the Rosary
- Litany of the Bl. Virgin Mary
- Popular Saints
- Popular Prayers
- Female Saints
- Saint Feast Days by Month
- Stations of the Cross
- St. Francis of Assisi
- St. Michael the Archangel
- The Apostles' Creed
- Unfailing Prayer to St. Anthony
- Pray the Rosary
September 11: We Remember, We Pray, We Never Forget
Was Charlie Kirk a Martyr — and Should He Be Canonized?
In Memoriam: Honoring Charlie Kirk — A Prayer for His Family
Daily Catholic
- Daily Readings for Friday, September 12, 2025
- St. Ailbhe: Saint of the Day for Friday, September 12, 2025
- Family Prayer Time: Prayer of the Day for Friday, September 12, 2025
- Daily Readings for Thursday, September 11, 2025
- St. Paphnutius: Saint of the Day for Thursday, September 11, 2025
- Prayer of Praise: Prayer of the Day for Thursday, September 11, 2025
Saints & Angels
Prayers
Copyright 2025 Catholic Online. All materials contained on this site, whether written, audible or visual are the exclusive property of Catholic Online and are protected under U.S. and International copyright laws, © Copyright 2025 Catholic Online. Any unauthorized use, without prior written consent of Catholic Online is strictly forbidden and prohibited.
Catholic Online is a Project of Your Catholic Voice Foundation, a Not-for-Profit Corporation. Your Catholic Voice Foundation has been granted a recognition of tax exemption under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Federal Tax Identification Number: 81-0596847. Your gift is tax-deductible as allowed by law.