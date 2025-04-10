Daily Reading for Thursday, April 10th, 2025

Reading 1, Genesis 17:3-9

3 And Abram bowed to the ground. God spoke to him as follows,

4 'For my part, this is my covenant with you: you will become the father of many nations.

5 And you are no longer to be called Abram; your name is to be Abraham, for I am making you father of many nations.

6 I shall make you exceedingly fertile. I shall make you into nations, and your issue will be kings.

7 And I shall maintain my covenant between myself and you, and your descendants after you, generation after generation, as a covenant in perpetuity, to be your God and the God of your descendants after you.

8 And to you and to your descendants after you, I shall give the country where you are now immigrants, the entire land of Canaan, to own in perpetuity. And I shall be their God.'

9 God further said to Abraham, 'You for your part must keep my covenant, you and your descendants after you, generation after generation.

Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 105:4-5, 6-7, 8-9

4 Seek Yahweh and his strength, tirelessly seek his presence!

5 Remember the marvels he has done, his wonders, the judgements he has spoken.

6 Stock of Abraham, his servant, children of Jacob whom he chose!

7 He is Yahweh our God, his judgements touch the whole world.

8 He remembers his covenant for ever, the promise he laid down for a thousand generations,

9 which he concluded with Abraham, the oath he swore to Isaac.