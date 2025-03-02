We ask you, urgently: don't scroll past thisDear readers, Catholic Online was de-platformed by Shopify for our pro-life beliefs. They shut down our Catholic Online, Catholic Online School, Prayer Candles, and Catholic Online Learning Resources essential faith tools serving over 1.4 million students and millions of families worldwide. Our founders, now in their 70's, just gave their entire life savings to protect this mission. But fewer than 2% of readers donate. If everyone gave just $5, the cost of a coffee, we could rebuild stronger and keep Catholic education free for all. Stand with us in faith. Thank you.
Daily Reading for Sunday, March 2nd, 2025
Daily Reading for Sunday March 2, 2025Reading 1, Sirach 27:4-7
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 92:2-3, 13-14, 15-16
Gospel, Luke 6:39-45
Reading 2, First Corinthians 15:54-58
Reading 1, Sirach 27:4-7
4 In a shaken sieve the rubbish is left behind, so too the defects of a person appear in speech.
5 The kiln tests the work of the potter, the test of a person is in conversation.
6 The orchard where the tree grows is judged by its fruit, similarly words betray what a person feels.
7 Do not praise anyone who has not yet spoken, since this is where people are tested.
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 92:2-3, 13-14, 15-16
2 to proclaim your faithful love at daybreak, and your constancy all through the night,
3 on the lyre, the ten-stringed lyre, to the murmur of the harp.
13 Planted in the house of Yahweh, they will flourish in the courts of our God.
14 In old age they will still bear fruit, will remain fresh and green,
15 to proclaim Yahweh's integrity; my rock, in whom no fault can be found.
Gospel, Luke 6:39-45
39 He also told them a parable, 'Can one blind person guide another? Surely both will fall into a pit?
40 Disciple is not superior to teacher; but fully trained disciple will be like teacher.
41 Why do you observe the splinter in your brother's eye and never notice the great log in your own?
42 How can you say to your brother, "Brother, let me take out that splinter in your eye," when you cannot see the great log in your own? Hypocrite! Take the log out of your own eye first, and then you will see clearly enough to take out the splinter in your brother's eyes.
43 'There is no sound tree that produces rotten fruit, nor again a rotten tree that produces sound fruit.
44 Every tree can be told by its own fruit: people do not pick figs from thorns, nor gather grapes from brambles.
45 Good people draw what is good from the store of goodness in their hearts; bad people draw what is bad from the store of badness. For the words of the mouth flow out of what fills the heart.
Reading 2, First Corinthians 15:54-58
54 And after this perishable nature has put on imperishability and this mortal nature has put on immortality, then will the words of scripture come true: Death is swallowed up in victory.
55 Death, where is your victory? Death, where is your sting?
56 The sting of death is sin, and the power of sin comes from the Law.
57 Thank God, then, for giving us the victory through Jesus Christ our Lord.
58 So, my dear brothers, keep firm and immovable, always abounding in energy for the Lord's work, being sure that in the Lord none of your labours is wasted.
