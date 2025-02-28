Daily Reading for Friday, February 28th, 2025

Reading 1, Sirach 6:5-17

5 A kindly turn of speech attracts new friends, a courteous tongue invites many a friendly response.

6 Let your acquaintances be many, but for advisers choose one out of a thousand.

7 If you want to make a friend, take him on trial, and do not be in a hurry to trust him;

8 for one kind of friend is so only when it suits him but will not stand by you in your day of trouble.

9 Another kind of friend will fall out with you and to your dismay make your quarrel public,

10 and a third kind of friend will share your table, but not stand by you in your day of trouble:

11 when you are doing well he will be your second self, ordering your servants about;

12 but, if disaster befalls you, he will recoil from you and keep out of your way.

13 Keep well clear of your enemies, and be wary of your friends.

14 A loyal friend is a powerful defence: whoever finds one has indeed found a treasure.

15 A loyal friend is something beyond price, there is no measuring his worth.

16 A loyal friend is the elixir of life, and those who fear the Lord will find one.

17 Whoever fears the Lord makes true friends, for as a person is, so is his friend too.

Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 119:12, 16, 18, 27, 34, 35

12 Blessed are you, Yahweh, teach me your will!

16 I find my delight in your will, I do not forget your words.

18 Open my eyes and I shall fix my gaze on the wonders of your Law.

27 Show me the way of your precepts, that I may reflect on your wonders.

34 Give me understanding and I will observe your Law, and keep it wholeheartedly.

35 Guide me in the way of your commandments, for my delight is there.