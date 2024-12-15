 Skip to content

Daily Reading for Sunday, December 15th, 2024

Daily Reading for Sunday December 15, 2024

Reading 1, Zephaniah 3:14-18
Responsorial Psalm, Isaiah 12:2-3, 4, 5-6
Gospel, Luke 3:10-18
Reading 2, Philippians 4:4-7
Reading 1, Zephaniah 3:14-18

14 Shout for joy, daughter of Zion, Israel, shout aloud! Rejoice, exult with all your heart, daughter of Jerusalem!

15 Yahweh has repealed your sentence; he has turned your enemy away. Yahweh is king among you, Israel, you have nothing more to fear.

16 When that Day comes, the message for Jerusalem will be: Zion, have no fear, do not let your hands fall limp.

17 Yahweh your God is there with you, the warrior-Saviour. He will rejoice over you with happy song, he will renew you by his love, he will dance with shouts of joy for you,

18 as on a day of festival. I have taken away your misfortune, no longer need you bear the disgrace of it.


Responsorial Psalm, Isaiah 12:2-3, 4, 5-6

2 Look, he is the God of my salvation: I shall have faith and not be afraid, for Yahweh is my strength and my song, he has been my salvation.'

3 Joyfully you will draw water from the springs of salvation

4 and, that day, you will say, 'Praise Yahweh, invoke his name. Proclaim his deeds to the people, declare his name sublime.

5 Sing of Yahweh, for his works are majestic, make them known throughout the world.

6 Cry and shout for joy, you who live in Zion, For the Holy One of Israel is among you in his greatness.'


Gospel, Luke 3:10-18

10 When all the people asked him, 'What must we do, then?'

11 he answered, 'Anyone who has two tunics must share with the one who has none, and anyone with something to eat must do the same.'

12 There were tax collectors, too, who came for baptism, and these said to him, 'Master, what must we do?'

13 He said to them, 'Exact no more than the appointed rate.'

14 Some soldiers asked him in their turn, 'What about us? What must we do?' He said to them, 'No intimidation! No extortion! Be content with your pay!'

15 A feeling of expectancy had grown among the people, who were beginning to wonder whether John might be the Christ,

16 so John declared before them all, 'I baptise you with water, but someone is coming, who is more powerful than me, and I am not fit to undo the strap of his sandals; he will baptise you with the Holy Spirit and fire.

17 His winnowing-fan is in his hand, to clear his threshing-floor and to gather the wheat into his barn; but the chaff he will burn in a fire that will never go out.'

18 And he proclaimed the good news to the people with many other exhortations too.


Reading 2, Philippians 4:4-7

4 Always be joyful, then, in the Lord; I repeat, be joyful.

5 Let your good sense be obvious to everybody. The Lord is near.

6 Never worry about anything; but tell God all your desires of every kind in prayer and petition shot through with gratitude,

7 and the peace of God which is beyond our understanding will guard your hearts and your thoughts in Christ Jesus.


