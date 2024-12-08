We ask you, urgently: don’t scroll past thisDear readers, Catholic Online was de-platformed by Shopify for our pro-life beliefs. They shut down our Catholic Online, Catholic Online School, Prayer Candles, and Catholic Online Learning Resources—essential faith tools serving over 1.4 million students and millions of families worldwide. Our founders, now in their 70's, just gave their entire life savings to protect this mission. But fewer than 2% of readers donate. If everyone gave just $5, the cost of a coffee, we could rebuild stronger and keep Catholic education free for all. Stand with us in faith. Thank you.
Daily Reading for Sunday, December 8th, 2024
Daily Reading for Sunday December 8, 2024Reading 1, Baruch 5:1-9
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 126:1-2, 2-3, 4-5, 6
Reading 2, Philippians 1:4-6, 8-11
Reading 1, Baruch 5:1-9
1 Jerusalem, take off your dress of sorrow and distress, put on the beauty of God's glory for evermore,
2 wrap the cloak of God's saving justice around you, put the diadem of the Eternal One's glory on your head,
3 for God means to show your splendour to every nation under heaven,
4 and the name God gives you for evermore will be, 'Peace-through-Justice, and Glory-through-Devotion'.
5 Arise, Jerusalem, stand on the heights and turn your eyes to the east: see your children reassembled from west and east at the Holy One's command, rejoicing because God has remembered.
6 Though they left you on foot driven by enemies, now God brings them back to you, carried gloriously, like a royal throne.
7 For God has decreed the flattening of each high mountain, of the everlasting hills, the filling of the valleys to make the ground level so that Israel can walk safely in God's glory.
8 And the forests and every fragrant tree will provide shade for Israel, at God's command;
9 for God will guide Israel in joy by the light of his glory, with the mercy and saving justice which come from him. A copy of the letter which Jeremiah sent to those about to be led captive to Babylon by the king of the Babylonians, to tell them what he had been commanded by God:
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 126:1-2, 2-3, 4-5, 6
1 [Song of Ascents] When Yahweh brought back Zion's captives we lived in a dream;
2 then our mouths filled with laughter, and our lips with song. Then the nations kept saying, 'What great deeds Yahweh has done for them!'
3 Yes, Yahweh did great deeds for us, and we were overjoyed.
4 Bring back, Yahweh, our people from captivity like torrents in the Negeb!
5 Those who sow in tears sing as they reap.
6 He went off, went off weeping, carrying the seed. He comes back, comes back singing, bringing in his sheaves.
Reading 2, Philippians 1:4-6, 8-11
4 and every time I pray for you all, I always pray with joy
5 for your partnership in the gospel from the very first day up to the present.
6 I am quite confident that the One who began a good work in you will go on completing it until the Day of Jesus Christ comes.
8 For God will testify for me how much I long for you all with the warm longing of Christ Jesus;
9 it is my prayer that your love for one another may grow more and more with the knowledge and complete understanding
10 that will help you to come to true discernment, so that you will be innocent and free of any trace of guilt when the Day of Christ comes,
11 entirely filled with the fruits of uprightness through Jesus Christ, for the glory and praise of God.
