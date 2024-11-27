Daily Reading for Wednesday, November 27th, 2024

Reading 1, Revelation 15:1-4

1 And I saw in heaven another sign, great and wonderful: seven angels were bringing the seven plagues that are the last of all, because they exhaust the anger of God.

2 I seemed to be looking at a sea of crystal suffused with fire, and standing by the lake of glass, those who had fought against the beast and won, and against his statue and the number which is his name. They all had harps from God,

3 and they were singing the hymn of Moses, the servant of God, and the hymn of the Lamb: How great and wonderful are all your works, Lord God Almighty; upright and true are all your ways, King of nations.

4 Who does not revere and glorify your name, O Lord? For you alone are holy, and all nations will come and adore you for the many acts of saving justice you have shown.

Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 98:1, 2-3, 7-8, 9

1 [Psalm] Sing a new song to Yahweh, for he has performed wonders, his saving power is in his right hand and his holy arm.

2 Yahweh has made known his saving power, revealed his saving justice for the nations to see,

3 mindful of his faithful love and his constancy to the House of Israel. The whole wide world has seen the saving power of our God.

7 Let the sea thunder, and all that it holds, the world and all who live in it.

8 Let the rivers clap their hands, and the mountains shout for joy together,

9 at Yahweh's approach, for he is coming to judge the earth; he will judge the world with saving justice and the nations with fairness.