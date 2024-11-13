 Skip to content

Daily Reading for Wednesday, November 13th, 2024

  1. Catholic Online
  2. Bible
Click to Watch the Daily Reading for Wednesday, November 13th, 2024 video Click to play video now

Daily Reading for Wednesday November 13, 2024

Reading 1, Titus 3:1-7
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 23:1-3, 3-4, 5, 6
Gospel, Luke 17:11-19
Printable PDF of Today's Reading
Past / Future Daily Readings

Reading 1, Titus 3:1-7

1 Remind them to be obedient to the officials in authority; to be ready to do good at every opportunity;

2 not to go slandering other people but to be peaceable and gentle, and always polite to people of all kinds.

3 There was a time when we too were ignorant, disobedient and misled and enslaved by different passions and dissipations; we lived then in wickedness and malice, hating each other and hateful ourselves.

4 But when the kindness and love of God our Saviour for humanity were revealed,

5 it was not because of any upright actions we had done ourselves; it was for no reason except his own faithful love that he saved us, by means of the cleansing water of rebirth and renewal in the Holy Spirit

6 which he has so generously poured over us through Jesus Christ our Saviour;

7 so that, justified by his grace, we should become heirs in hope of eternal life.


Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 23:1-3, 3-4, 5, 6

1 [Psalm Of David] Yahweh is my shepherd, I lack nothing.

2 In grassy meadows he lets me lie. By tranquil streams he leads me

3 to restore my spirit. He guides me in paths of saving justice as befits his name.

4 Even were I to walk in a ravine as dark as death I should fear no danger, for you are at my side. Your staff and your crook are there to soothe me.

5 You prepare a table for me under the eyes of my enemies; you anoint my head with oil; my cup brims over.

6 Kindness and faithful love pursue me every day of my life. I make my home in the house of Yahweh for all time to come.


15% Off Christmas Sale

Find all your stocking stuffers and Christmas gifts at Catholic Online Shopping

Gospel, Luke 17:11-19

11 Now it happened that on the way to Jerusalem he was travelling in the borderlands of Samaria and Galilee.

12 As he entered one of the villages, ten men suffering from a virulent skin-disease came to meet him. They stood some way off

13 and called to him, 'Jesus! Master! Take pity on us.'

14 When he saw them he said, 'Go and show yourselves to the priests.' Now as they were going away they were cleansed.

15 Finding himself cured, one of them turned back praising God at the top of his voice

16 and threw himself prostrate at the feet of Jesus and thanked him. The man was a Samaritan.

17 This led Jesus to say, 'Were not all ten made clean? The other nine, where are they?

18 It seems that no one has come back to give praise to God, except this foreigner.'

19 And he said to the man, 'Stand up and go on your way. Your faith has saved you.'


Printable PDF of Today's Reading
November 2024
S M T W T F S
12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
Download 100's of Prayers for free

Download 100's of Prayers for free

More Bible

Enjoy our RCIA class? Pay it Forward

Enjoy our RCIA class? Pay it Forward

Online / Mobile Friendly Bible Classes Free for anyone, anywhere

Enroll free Now
Daily Readings with Questions for Reflection (Monthly classes)
Explore the Bible (20+ classes)
Moral Life in Christ (10 classes)
Ten Commandments class Certificate
The Holy Rosary (6 classes)
RCIA - Rite of Christian Initiation for Adults (Students & Catechists)
The Battle for Catholic Education - Prevent the Collapse Now!

The Battle for Catholic Education - Prevent the Collapse Now!

Join the Movement
When you sign up below, you don't just join an email list - you're joining an entire movement for Free world class Catholic education.

Catholic PDFs - Print - Free Light a Virtual Prayer Candle
Veterans Day: Prayer for all veterans to find peace and healing

Daily Catholic

Secret Archives of the Saints, Subscribe Today

Secret Archives of the Saints, Subscribe Today

Saints & Angels

Prayers

Bible

More of Catholic Online

Enjoy Daily Readings? Pay it Forward

Enjoy Daily Readings? Pay it Forward

Catholic Online Logo

Copyright 2024 Catholic Online. All materials contained on this site, whether written, audible or visual are the exclusive property of Catholic Online and are protected under U.S. and International copyright laws, © Copyright 2024 Catholic Online. Any unauthorized use, without prior written consent of Catholic Online is strictly forbidden and prohibited.

Catholic Online is a Project of Your Catholic Voice Foundation, a Not-for-Profit Corporation. Your Catholic Voice Foundation has been granted a recognition of tax exemption under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Federal Tax Identification Number: 81-0596847. Your gift is tax-deductible as allowed by law.