Daily Reading for Tuesday, November 5th, 2024
Reading 1, Philippians 2:5-11
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 22:26-27, 28-30, 31-32
Gospel, Luke 14:15-24
Reading 1, Philippians 2:5-11
5 Make your own the mind of Christ Jesus:
6 Who, being in the form of God, did not count equality with God something to be grasped.
7 But he emptied himself, taking the form of a slave, becoming as human beings are; and being in every way like a human being,
8 he was humbler yet, even to accepting death, death on a cross.
9 And for this God raised him high, and gave him the name which is above all other names;
10 so that all beings in the heavens, on earth and in the underworld, should bend the knee at the name of Jesus
11 and that every tongue should acknowledge Jesus Christ as Lord, to the glory of God the Father.
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 22:26-27, 28-30, 31-32
26 The poor will eat and be filled, those who seek Yahweh will praise him, 'May your heart live for ever.'
27 The whole wide world will remember and return to Yahweh, all the families of nations bow down before him.
28 For to Yahweh, ruler of the nations, belongs kingly power!
29 All who prosper on earth will bow before him, all who go down to the dust will do reverence before him. And those who are dead,
30 their descendants will serve him, will proclaim his name to generations
31 still to come; and these will tell of his saving justice to a people yet unborn: he has fulfilled it.
Gospel, Luke 14:15-24
15 On hearing this, one of those gathered round the table said to him, 'Blessed is anyone who will share the meal in the kingdom of God!'
16 But he said to him, 'There was a man who gave a great banquet, and he invited a large number of people.
17 When the time for the banquet came, he sent his servant to say to those who had been invited, "Come along: everything is ready now."
18 But all alike started to make excuses. The first said, "I have bought a piece of land and must go and see it. Please accept my apologies."
19 Another said, "I have bought five yoke of oxen and am on my way to try them out. Please accept my apologies."
20 Yet another said, "I have just got married and so am unable to come."
21 'The servant returned and reported this to his master. Then the householder, in a rage, said to his servant, "Go out quickly into the streets and alleys of the town and bring in here the poor, the crippled, the blind and the lame."
22 "Sir," said the servant, "your orders have been carried out and there is still room."
23 Then the master said to his servant, "Go to the open roads and the hedgerows and press people to come in, to make sure my house is full;
24 because, I tell you, not one of those who were invited shall have a taste of my banquet." '
