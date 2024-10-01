We ask you, humbly: don't scroll away.Hi readers, it seems you use Catholic Online a lot; that's great! It's a little awkward to ask, but we need your help. If you have already donated, we sincerely thank you. We're not salespeople, but we depend on donations averaging $14.76 and fewer than 1% of readers give. If you donate just $5.00, the price of your coffee, Catholic Online School could keep thriving. Thank you.
Help Now >
Daily Reading for Tuesday, October 1st, 2024
Daily Reading for Tuesday October 1, 2024Reading 1, Job 3:1-3, 11-17, 20-23
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 88:2-3, 4-5, 6, 7-8
Gospel, Luke 9:51-56
Printable PDF of Today's Reading
Past / Future Daily Readings
Reading 1, Job 3:1-3, 11-17, 20-23
1 In the end it was Job who broke the silence and cursed the day of his birth.
2 This is what he said:
3 Perish the day on which I was born and the night that told of a boy conceived.
11 Why was I not still-born, or why did I not perish as I left the womb?
12 Why were there knees to receive me, breasts for me to suck?
13 Now I should be lying in peace, wrapped in a restful slumber,
14 with the kings and high viziers of earth who have built their dwellings in desolate places,
15 or with princes who have quantities of gold and silver cramming their tombs;
16 or, put away like an abortive child, I should not have existed, like little ones that never see the light.
17 Down there, the wicked bustle no more, there the weary rest.
20 Why give light to a man of grief? Why give life to those bitter of heart,
21 who long for a death that never comes, and hunt for it more than for buried treasure?
22 They would be glad to see the grave-mound and shout with joy if they reached the tomb.
23 Why give light to one who does not see his way, whom God shuts in all alone?
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 88:2-3, 4-5, 6, 7-8
2 may my prayer reach your presence, hear my cry for help.
3 For I am filled with misery, my life is on the brink of Sheol;
4 already numbered among those who sink into oblivion, I am as one bereft of strength,
5 left alone among the dead, like the slaughtered lying in the grave, whom you remember no more, cut off as they are from your protection.
6 You have plunged me to the bottom of the grave, in the darkness, in the depths;
7 weighted down by your anger, kept low by your waves.
8 You have deprived me of my friends, made me repulsive to them, imprisoned, with no escape;
Gospel, Luke 9:51-56
51 Now it happened that as the time drew near for him to be taken up, he resolutely turned his face towards Jerusalem
52 and sent messengers ahead of him. These set out, and they went into a Samaritan village to make preparations for him,
53 but the people would not receive him because he was making for Jerusalem.
54 Seeing this, the disciples James and John said, 'Lord, do you want us to call down fire from heaven to burn them up?'
55 But he turned and rebuked them,
56 and they went on to another village.
Printable PDF of Today's Reading
More Bible
Reading for September 30th, 2024Reading 1, Job 1:6-22
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 17:1, 2-3, 6-7
Gospel, Luke 9:46-50
Next Weeks Readings
New Testament
Old Testament
Online / Mobile Friendly Bible Classes Free for anyone, anywhere
Enroll free Now
Explore the Bible (20+ classes)
Moral Life in Christ (10 classes)
Ten Commandments class Certificate
The Holy Rosary (6 classes)
RCIA - Rite of Christian Initiation for Adults (Students & Catechists)
Join the Movement
When you sign up below, you don't just join an email list - you're joining an entire movement for Free world class Catholic education.
-
-
Mysteries of the Rosary
-
St. Faustina Kowalska
-
Litany of the Blessed Virgin Mary
-
Saint of the Day for Wednesday, Oct 4th, 2023
-
Popular Saints
-
St. Francis of Assisi
-
Bible
-
Female / Women Saints
-
7 Morning Prayers you need to get your day started with God
-
Litany of the Blessed Virgin Mary
Daily Catholic
- Daily Readings for Tuesday, October 01, 2024
- St. Therese of Lisieux: Saint of the Day for Tuesday, October 01, 2024
- A Prayer to Saint Therese De Lisieux for Guidance: Prayer of the Day for Tuesday, October 01, 2024
- Daily Readings for Monday, September 30, 2024
- St. Jerome: Saint of the Day for Monday, September 30, 2024
- Guardian Angel Prayer #2: Prayer of the Day for Monday, September 30, 2024
Saints & Angels
Prayers
Copyright 2024 Catholic Online. All materials contained on this site, whether written, audible or visual are the exclusive property of Catholic Online and are protected under U.S. and International copyright laws, © Copyright 2024 Catholic Online. Any unauthorized use, without prior written consent of Catholic Online is strictly forbidden and prohibited.
Catholic Online is a Project of Your Catholic Voice Foundation, a Not-for-Profit Corporation. Your Catholic Voice Foundation has been granted a recognition of tax exemption under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Federal Tax Identification Number: 81-0596847. Your gift is tax-deductible as allowed by law.