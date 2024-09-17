Daily Reading for Tuesday, September 17th, 2024

Reading 1, First Corinthians 12:12-14, 27-31

12 For as with the human body which is a unity although it has many parts -- all the parts of the body, though many, still making up one single body -- so it is with Christ.

13 We were baptised into one body in a single Spirit, Jews as well as Greeks, slaves as well as free men, and we were all given the same Spirit to drink.

14 And indeed the body consists not of one member but of many.

27 Now Christ's body is yourselves, each of you with a part to play in the whole.

28 And those whom God has appointed in the Church are, first apostles, secondly prophets, thirdly teachers; after them, miraculous powers, then gifts of healing, helpful acts, guidance, various kinds of tongues.

29 Are all of them apostles? Or all prophets? Or all teachers? Or all miracle-workers?

30 Do all have the gifts of healing? Do all of them speak in tongues and all interpret them?

31 Set your mind on the higher gifts. And now I am going to put before you the best way of all.

Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 100:1-2, 3, 4, 5

1 [Psalm For thanksgiving] Acclaim Yahweh, all the earth,

2 serve Yahweh with gladness, come into his presence with songs of joy!

3 Be sure that Yahweh is God, he made us, we belong to him, his people, the flock of his sheepfold.

4 Come within his gates giving thanks, to his courts singing praise, give thanks to him and bless his name!

5 For Yahweh is good, his faithful love is everlasting, his constancy from age to age.