Daily Reading for Tuesday, September 10th, 2024
Daily Reading for Tuesday September 10, 2024Reading 1, First Corinthians 6:1-11
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 149:1-2, 3-4, 5-6, 9
Gospel, Luke 6:12-19
Printable PDF of Today's Reading
Past / Future Daily Readings
Reading 1, First Corinthians 6:1-11
1 Is one of you with a complaint against another so brazen as to seek judgement from sinners and not from God's holy people?
2 Do you not realise that the holy people of God are to be the judges of the world? And if the world is to be judged by you, are you not competent for petty cases?
3 Do you not realise that we shall be the judges of angels? - then quite certainly over matters of this life.
4 But when you have matters of this life to be judged, you bring them before those who are of no account in the Church!
5 I say this to make you ashamed of yourselves. Can it really be that it is impossible to find in the community one sensible person capable of deciding questions between brothers,
6 and that this is why brother goes to law against brother, and that before unbelievers?
7 No; it is a fault in you, by itself, that one of you should go to law against another at all: why do you not prefer to suffer injustice, why not prefer to be defrauded?
8 And here you are, doing the injustice and the defrauding, and to your own brothers.
9 Do you not realise that people who do evil will never inherit the kingdom of God? Make no mistake -- the sexually immoral, idolaters, adulterers, the self-indulgent, sodomites,
10 thieves, misers, drunkards, slanderers and swindlers, none of these will inherit the kingdom of God.
11 Some of you used to be of that kind: but you have been washed clean, you have been sanctified, and you have been justified in the name of the Lord Jesus Christ and through the Spirit of our God.
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 149:1-2, 3-4, 5-6, 9
1 Alleluia! Sing a new song to Yahweh: his praise in the assembly of the faithful!
2 Israel shall rejoice in its Maker, the children of Zion delight in their king;
3 they shall dance in praise of his name, play to him on tambourines and harp!
4 For Yahweh loves his people, he will crown the humble with salvation.
5 The faithful exult in glory, shout for joy as they worship him,
6 praising God to the heights with their voices, a two-edged sword in their hands,
9 to execute on them the judgement passed -- to the honour of all his faithful.
Gospel, Luke 6:12-19
12 Now it happened in those days that he went onto the mountain to pray; and he spent the whole night in prayer to God.
13 When day came he summoned his disciples and picked out twelve of them; he called them 'apostles':
14 Simon whom he called Peter, and his brother Andrew, James, John, Philip, Bartholomew,
15 Matthew, Thomas, James son of Alphaeus, Simon called the Zealot,
16 Judas son of James, and Judas Iscariot who became a traitor.
17 He then came down with them and stopped at a piece of level ground where there was a large gathering of his disciples, with a great crowd of people from all parts of Judaea and Jerusalem and the coastal region of Tyre and Sidon
18 who had come to hear him and to be cured of their diseases. People tormented by unclean spirits were also cured,
19 and everyone in the crowd was trying to touch him because power came out of him that cured them all.
Printable PDF of Today's Reading
More Bible
Reading for September 9th, 2024Reading 1, Isaiah 58:6-11
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 1:1-4, 6
Gospel, Matthew 25:31-40
Next Weeks Readings
New Testament
Old Testament
Online / Mobile Friendly Bible Classes Free for anyone, anywhere
Enroll free Now
Explore the Bible (20+ classes)
Moral Life in Christ (10 classes)
Ten Commandments class Certificate
The Holy Rosary (6 classes)
RCIA - Rite of Christian Initiation for Adults (Students & Catechists)
Join the Movement
When you sign up below, you don't just join an email list - you're joining an entire movement for Free world class Catholic education.
-
-
Mysteries of the Rosary
-
St. Faustina Kowalska
-
Litany of the Blessed Virgin Mary
-
Saint of the Day for Wednesday, Oct 4th, 2023
-
Popular Saints
-
St. Francis of Assisi
-
Bible
-
Female / Women Saints
-
7 Morning Prayers you need to get your day started with God
-
Litany of the Blessed Virgin Mary
Catholic Symbols Vandalized at Georgetown University, Being Investigated as Potential Hate Crimes
-
The Nativity of Mary: A Prayer for All Innocent Children
-
Eucharistic Unity: Embracing the International Eucharistic Congress in Quito
-
Do you know what really makes Mother Teresa so heroic?
-
Catholic Leaders Call for National Consecration of 2024 Election to the Blessed Virgin Mary
Daily Catholic
- Daily Readings for Tuesday, September 10, 2024
- St. Salvius of Albi: Saint of the Day for Tuesday, September 10, 2024
- Prayer in Time of Anger: Prayer of the Day for Tuesday, September 10, 2024
- Daily Readings for Monday, September 09, 2024
- St. Peter Claver: Saint of the Day for Monday, September 09, 2024
- Parent's Prayer: Prayer of the Day for Monday, September 09, 2024
Saints & Angels
Prayers
Copyright 2024 Catholic Online. All materials contained on this site, whether written, audible or visual are the exclusive property of Catholic Online and are protected under U.S. and International copyright laws, © Copyright 2024 Catholic Online. Any unauthorized use, without prior written consent of Catholic Online is strictly forbidden and prohibited.
Catholic Online is a Project of Your Catholic Voice Foundation, a Not-for-Profit Corporation. Your Catholic Voice Foundation has been granted a recognition of tax exemption under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Federal Tax Identification Number: 81-0596847. Your gift is tax-deductible as allowed by law.