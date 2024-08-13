 Skip to content

Daily Reading for Tuesday, August 13th, 2024

  1. Catholic Online
  2. Bible
Click to Watch the Daily Reading for Tuesday, August 13th, 2024 video Click to play video now

Daily Reading for Tuesday August 13, 2024

Reading 1, Ezekiel 2:8-3:4
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 119:14, 24, 72, 103, 111, 131
Gospel, Matthew 18:1-5, 10, 12-14
Printable PDF of Today's Reading
Past / Future Daily Readings

Reading 1, Ezekiel 2:8-3:4

8 But you, son of man, are to listen to what I say to you; do not be a rebel like that rebellious tribe. Open your mouth and eat what I am about to give you.'

9 When I looked, there was a hand stretch- ing out to me, holding a scroll.

10 He un- rolled it in front of me; it was written on, front and back; on it was written 'Lamentations, dirges and cries of grief '.

1 He then said, 'Son of man, eat what you see; eat this scroll, then go and speak to the House of Israel.'

2 I opened my mouth; he gave me the scroll to eat

3 and then said, 'Son of man, feed on this scroll which I am giving you and eat your fill.' So I ate it, and it tasted sweet as honey.

4 He then said, 'Son of man, go to the House of Israel and tell them what I have said.


Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 119:14, 24, 72, 103, 111, 131

14 In the way of your instructions lies my joy, a joy beyond all wealth.

24 Your instructions are my delight, your wishes my counsellors.

72 The Law you have uttered is more precious to me than all the wealth in the world.

103 How pleasant your promise to my palate, sweeter than honey in my mouth!

111 Your instructions are my eternal heritage, they are the joy of my heart.

131 I open wide my mouth, panting eagerly for your commandments.


Enjoy Daily Readings? Pay it Forward

Enjoy Daily Readings? Pay it Forward

Gospel, Matthew 18:1-5, 10, 12-14

1 At this time the disciples came to Jesus and said, 'Who is the greatest in the kingdom of Heaven?'

2 So he called a little child to him whom he set among them.

3 Then he said, 'In truth I tell you, unless you change and become like little children you will never enter the kingdom of Heaven.

4 And so, the one who makes himself as little as this little child is the greatest in the kingdom of Heaven.

5 'Anyone who welcomes one little child like this in my name welcomes me.

10 'See that you never despise any of these little ones, for I tell you that their angels in heaven are continually in the presence of my Father in heaven.

12 'Tell me. Suppose a man has a hundred sheep and one of them strays; will he not leave the ninety-nine on the hillside and go in search of the stray?

13 In truth I tell you, if he finds it, it gives him more joy than do the ninety-nine that did not stray at all.

14 Similarly, it is never the will of your Father in heaven that one of these little ones should be lost.


Printable PDF of Today's Reading
August 2024
S M T W T F S
123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
Secret Archives of the Saints, Subscribe Today

Secret Archives of the Saints, Subscribe Today

More Bible

Shop Prayer Cards

Shop Prayer Cards

Online / Mobile Friendly Bible Classes Free for anyone, anywhere

Enroll free Now
Daily Readings with Questions for Reflection (Monthly classes)
Explore the Bible (20+ classes)
Moral Life in Christ (10 classes)
Ten Commandments class Certificate
The Holy Rosary (6 classes)
RCIA - Rite of Christian Initiation for Adults (Students & Catechists)
Light your Free Virtual Prayer Candle: We will pray with you

Light your Free Virtual Prayer Candle: We will pray with you

Join the Movement
When you sign up below, you don't just join an email list - you're joining an entire movement for Free world class Catholic education.

Catholic PDFs - Print - Free Light a Virtual Prayer Candle
New Archaeological Evidence of a Sacred Site Linked to Jesus

Daily Catholic

Download 100's of Prayers for free

Download 100's of Prayers for free

Saints & Angels

Prayers

Bible

More of Catholic Online

Catholic-Owned Grass-fed Beef that Supports FREE Catholic Education

Supporting FREE Catholic Education with Grass-fed Beef

Catholic Online Logo

Copyright 2024 Catholic Online. All materials contained on this site, whether written, audible or visual are the exclusive property of Catholic Online and are protected under U.S. and International copyright laws, © Copyright 2024 Catholic Online. Any unauthorized use, without prior written consent of Catholic Online is strictly forbidden and prohibited.

Catholic Online is a Project of Your Catholic Voice Foundation, a Not-for-Profit Corporation. Your Catholic Voice Foundation has been granted a recognition of tax exemption under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Federal Tax Identification Number: 81-0596847. Your gift is tax-deductible as allowed by law.