Daily Reading for Friday, July 19th, 2024
Daily Reading for Friday July 19, 2024Reading 1, Isaiah 38:1-6, 21-22, 7-8
Responsorial Psalm, Isaiah 38:10, 11, 12, 16
Gospel, Matthew 12:1-8
Printable PDF of Today's Reading
Past / Future Daily Readings
Reading 1, Isaiah 38:1-6, 21-22, 7-8
1 About then, Hezekiah fell ill and was at the point of death. The prophet Isaiah son of Amoz came and said to him, 'Yahweh says this, "Put your affairs in order, for you are going to die, you will not live." '
2 Hezekiah turned his face to the wall and addressed this prayer to Yahweh,
3 'Ah, Yahweh, remember, I beg you, that I have behaved faithfully and with sincerity of heart in your presence and done what you regard as right.' And Hezekiah shed many tears.
4 Then the word of Yahweh came to Isaiah,
5 'Go and say to Hezekiah, "Yahweh, the God of your ancestor David, says this: I have heard your prayer and seen your tears. I shall cure you: in three days' time you will go up to the Temple of Yahweh. I shall add fifteen years to your life.
6 I shall save you and this city from the king of Assyria's clutches and defend this city for my sake and my servant David's sake." '
7 'Here', Isaiah replied, 'is the sign from Yahweh that he will do what he has said.
8 Look, I shall make the shadow cast by the declining sun on the steps -- the steps to Ahaz's roof-room-go back ten steps.' And the sun went back the ten steps by which it had declined.
21 'Bring a fig poultice,' Isaiah said, 'apply it to the ulcer and he will recover.'
22 Hezekiah said, 'What is the sign to tell me that I shall be going up to the Temple of Yahweh?'
Responsorial Psalm, Isaiah 38:10, 11, 12, 16
10 I thought: In the noon of my life I am to depart. At the gates of Sheol I shall be held for the rest of my days.
11 I thought: I shall never see Yahweh again in the land of the living, I shall never see again a single one of those who live on earth.
12 My home has been pulled up, and thrown away like a shepherd's tent; like a weaver, I have rolled up my life, he has cut me from the loom. From dawn to dark, you have been making an end of me;
16 The Lord is over them; they live, and everything in them lives by his spirit. You will cure me. Restore me to life.
Gospel, Matthew 12:1-8
1 At that time Jesus went through the cornfields one Sabbath day. His disciples were hungry and began to pick ears of corn and eat them.
2 The Pharisees noticed it and said to him, 'Look, your disciples are doing something that is forbidden on the Sabbath.'
3 But he said to them, 'Have you not read what David did when he and his followers were hungry-
4 how he went into the house of God and they ate the loaves of the offering although neither he nor his followers were permitted to eat them, but only the priests?
5 Or again, have you not read in the Law that on the Sabbath day the Temple priests break the Sabbath without committing any fault?
6 Now here, I tell you, is something greater than the Temple.
7 And if you had understood the meaning of the words: Mercy is what pleases me, not sacrifice, you would not have condemned the blameless.
8 For the Son of man is master of the Sabbath.'
Printable PDF of Today's Reading
More Bible
Reading for July 18th, 2024Reading 1, Isaiah 26:7-9, 12, 16-19
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 102:13-14, 15, 16-18, 19-21
Gospel, Matthew 11:28-30
Next Weeks Readings
New Testament
Old Testament
Online / Mobile Friendly Bible Classes Free for anyone, anywhere
Enroll free Now
Explore the Bible (20+ classes)
Moral Life in Christ (10 classes)
Ten Commandments class Certificate
The Holy Rosary (6 classes)
RCIA - Rite of Christian Initiation for Adults (Students & Catechists)
Join the Movement
When you sign up below, you don't just join an email list - you're joining an entire movement for Free world class Catholic education.
-
-
Mysteries of the Rosary
-
St. Faustina Kowalska
-
Litany of the Blessed Virgin Mary
-
Saint of the Day for Wednesday, Oct 4th, 2023
-
Popular Saints
-
St. Francis of Assisi
-
Bible
-
Female / Women Saints
-
7 Morning Prayers you need to get your day started with God
-
Litany of the Blessed Virgin Mary
Artists and Leaders Rally to Preserve the Traditional Latin Mass
-
Republicans Demand Answers Over Army Training Slide Labeling Pro-Life Groups as Terrorist Threats
-
New Evidence Supports Biblical Account of Moses Leading Israelites to the Promised Land
-
How to Defend Yourself Against Demonic Attacks
-
Reviving Matrimony - How Parish Efforts Can Boost Marriage Rates
Daily Catholic
- Daily Readings for Friday, July 19, 2024
- St. Arsenius the Great: Saint of the Day for Friday, July 19, 2024
- A Prayer for Peace of Mind (by Saint Francis Xavier Cabrini): Prayer of the Day for Friday, July 19, 2024
- Daily Readings for Thursday, July 18, 2024
- St. Frederick: Saint of the Day for Thursday, July 18, 2024
- Act of Faith: Prayer of the Day for Thursday, July 18, 2024
Saints & Angels
Prayers
Copyright 2024 Catholic Online. All materials contained on this site, whether written, audible or visual are the exclusive property of Catholic Online and are protected under U.S. and International copyright laws, © Copyright 2024 Catholic Online. Any unauthorized use, without prior written consent of Catholic Online is strictly forbidden and prohibited.
Catholic Online is a Project of Your Catholic Voice Foundation, a Not-for-Profit Corporation. Your Catholic Voice Foundation has been granted a recognition of tax exemption under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Federal Tax Identification Number: 81-0596847. Your gift is tax-deductible as allowed by law.