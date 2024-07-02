Daily Reading for Tuesday, July 2nd, 2024

Reading 1, Amos 3:1-8; 4:11-12

1 Listen, Israelites, to this prophecy which Yahweh pronounces against you, against the whole family which I brought up from Egypt:

2 You alone have I intimately known of all the families of earth, that is why I shall punish you for all your wrong-doings.

3 Do two people travel together unless they have agreed to do so?

4 Does the lion roar in the forest if it has no prey? Does the young lion growl in his lair if it has caught nothing?

5 Does a bird fall on the ground in a net unless a trap has been set for it? Will the net spring up from the ground without catching something?

6 Does the trumpet sound in the city without the people being alarmed? Does misfortune come to a city if Yahweh has not caused it?

7 No indeed, Lord Yahweh does nothing without revealing his secret to his servants the prophets.

8 The lion roars: who is not afraid? Lord Yahweh has spoken: who will not prophesy?

11 I overturned you as God overturned Sodom and Gomorrah; you were like a brand snatched from the blaze and still you would not come back to me -declares Yahweh.

12 So this, Israel, is what I plan to do to you. Because I am going to do this to you, Israel, prepare to meet your God!

Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 5:4-6, 6-7, 8

4 You are not a God who takes pleasure in evil, no sinner can be your guest.

5 Boasters cannot stand their ground under your gaze. You hate evil-doers,

6 liars you destroy; the violent and deceitful Yahweh detests.

7 But, so great is your faithful love, I may come into your house, and before your holy temple bow down in reverence of you.

8 In your saving justice, Yahweh, lead me, because of those who lie in wait for me; make your way plain before me.