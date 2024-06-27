We ask you, humbly: don't scroll away.Hi readers, it seems you use Catholic Online a lot; that's great! It's a little awkward to ask, but we need your help. If you have already donated, we sincerely thank you. We're not salespeople, but we depend on donations averaging $14.76 and fewer than 1% of readers give. If you donate just $5.00, the price of your coffee, Catholic Online School could keep thriving. Thank you.
Help Now >
Daily Reading for Thursday, June 27th, 2024
Daily Reading for Thursday June 27, 2024Reading 1, Second Kings 24:8-17
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 79:1-2, 3-5, 8, 9
Gospel, Matthew 7:21-29
Printable PDF of Today's Reading
Past / Future Daily Readings
Reading 1, Second Kings 24:8-17
8 Jehoiachin was eighteen years old when he came to the throne, and he reigned for three months in Jerusalem. His mother's name was Nehushta daughter of Elnathan of Jerusalem.
9 He did what is displeasing to Yahweh, just as his father had done.
10 At that time the troops of Nebuchadnezzar king of Babylon advanced on Jerusalem, and the city was besieged.
11 Nebuchadnezzar king of Babylon advanced on the city and his generals laid siege to it.
12 Jehoiachin king of Judah-he, his mother, his retinue, his nobles and his officials -- then surrendered to the king of Babylon, and the king of Babylon took them prisoner in the eighth year of his reign.
13 The latter carried off all the treasures of the Temple of Yahweh and the treasures of the palace and broke up all the golden furnishings which Solomon king of Israel had made for the sanctuary of Yahweh, as Yahweh had foretold.
14 He carried all Jerusalem off into exile, all the nobles and all the notables, ten thousand of these were exiled, with all the blacksmiths and metalworkers; only the poorest people in the country were left behind.
15 He deported Jehoiachin to Babylon, as also the king's mother, his officials and the nobility of the country; he made them all leave Jerusalem for exile in Babylon.
16 All the men of distinction, seven thousand of them, the blacksmiths and metalworkers, one thousand of them, all the men capable of bearing arms, were led off into exile in Babylon by the king of Babylon.
17 The king of Babylon deposed Jehoiachin in favour of his paternal uncle Mattaniah, whose name he changed to Zedekiah.
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 79:1-2, 3-5, 8, 9
1 [Psalm Of Asaph] God, the pagans have invaded your heritage, they have defiled your holy temple, they have laid Jerusalem in ruins,
2 they have left the corpses of your servants as food for the birds of the air, the bodies of your faithful for the wild beasts.
3 Around Jerusalem they have shed blood like water, leaving no one to bury them.
4 We are the scorn of our neighbours, the butt and laughing-stock of those around us.
5 How long will you be angry, Yahweh? For ever? Is your jealousy to go on smouldering like a fire?
8 Do not count against us the guilt of former generations, in your tenderness come quickly to meet us, for we are utterly weakened;
9 help us, God our Saviour, for the glory of your name; Yahweh, wipe away our sins, rescue us for the sake of your name.
Gospel, Matthew 7:21-29
21 'It is not anyone who says to me, "Lord, Lord," who will enter the kingdom of Heaven, but the person who does the will of my Father in heaven.
22 When the day comes many will say to me, "Lord, Lord, did we not prophesy in your name, drive out demons in your name, work many miracles in your name?"
23 Then I shall tell them to their faces: I have never known you; away from me, all evil doers!
24 'Therefore, everyone who listens to these words of mine and acts on them will be like a sensible man who built his house on rock.
25 Rain came down, floods rose, gales blew and hurled themselves against that house, and it did not fall: it was founded on rock.
26 But everyone who listens to these words of mine and does not act on them will be like a stupid man who built his house on sand.
27 Rain came down, floods rose, gales blew and struck that house, and it fell; and what a fall it had!'
28 Jesus had now finished what he wanted to say, and his teaching made a deep impression on the people
29 because he taught them with authority, unlike their own scribes.
Printable PDF of Today's Reading
More Bible
Reading for June 26th, 2024Reading 1, Second Kings 22:8-13; 23:1-3
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 119:33, 34, 35, 36, 37, 40
Gospel, Matthew 7:15-20
Next Weeks Readings
New Testament
Old Testament
Online / Mobile Friendly Bible Classes Free for anyone, anywhere
Enroll free Now
Explore the Bible (20+ classes)
Moral Life in Christ (10 classes)
Ten Commandments class Certificate
The Holy Rosary (6 classes)
RCIA - Rite of Christian Initiation for Adults (Students & Catechists)
Join the Movement
When you sign up below, you don't just join an email list - you're joining an entire movement for Free world class Catholic education.
-
-
Mysteries of the Rosary
-
St. Faustina Kowalska
-
Litany of the Blessed Virgin Mary
-
Saint of the Day for Wednesday, Oct 4th, 2023
-
Popular Saints
-
St. Francis of Assisi
-
Bible
-
Female / Women Saints
-
7 Morning Prayers you need to get your day started with God
-
Litany of the Blessed Virgin Mary
Daily Catholic
- Daily Readings for Thursday, June 27, 2024
- St. Cyril of Alexandria: Saint of the Day for Thursday, June 27, 2024
- Prayer for Personal Forgiveness: Prayer of the Day for Thursday, June 27, 2024
- Daily Readings for Wednesday, June 26, 2024
- St. Anthelm: Saint of the Day for Wednesday, June 26, 2024
- Blessed Mother: Prayer of the Day for Wednesday, June 26, 2024
Saints & Angels
Prayers
Copyright 2024 Catholic Online. All materials contained on this site, whether written, audible or visual are the exclusive property of Catholic Online and are protected under U.S. and International copyright laws, © Copyright 2024 Catholic Online. Any unauthorized use, without prior written consent of Catholic Online is strictly forbidden and prohibited.
Catholic Online is a Project of Your Catholic Voice Foundation, a Not-for-Profit Corporation. Your Catholic Voice Foundation has been granted a recognition of tax exemption under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Federal Tax Identification Number: 81-0596847. Your gift is tax-deductible as allowed by law.