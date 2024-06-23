Daily Reading for Sunday, June 23rd, 2024

Reading 1, Job 38:1, 8-11 1 Then from the heart of the tempest Yahweh gave Job his answer. He said: 8 Who pent up the sea behind closed doors when it leapt tumultuous from the womb, 9 when I wrapped it in a robe of mist and made black clouds its swaddling bands; 10 when I cut out the place I had decreed for it and imposed gates and a bolt? 11 'Come so far,' I said, 'and no further; here your proud waves must break!'

Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 107:23-24, 25-26, 28-29, 30-31 23 Voyagers on the sea in ships, plying their trade on the great ocean, 24 have seen the works of Yahweh, his wonders in the deep. 25 By his word he raised a storm-wind, lashing up towering waves. 26 Up to the sky then down to the depths! Their stomachs were turned to water; 28 They cried out to Yahweh in their distress, he rescued them from their plight, 29 he reduced the storm to a calm, and all the waters subsided, 30 and he brought them, overjoyed at the stillness, to the port where they were bound. 31 Let them thank Yahweh for his faithful love, for his wonders for the children of Adam!

Gospel, Second Corinthians 5:14-17

35 With the coming of evening that same day, he said to them, 'Let us cross over to the other side.'

36 And leaving the crowd behind they took him, just as he was, in the boat; and there were other boats with him.

37 Then it began to blow a great gale and the waves were breaking into the boat so that it was almost swamped.

38 But he was in the stern, his head on the cushion, asleep.

39 They woke him and said to him, 'Master, do you not care? We are lost!' And he woke up and rebuked the wind and said to the sea, 'Quiet now! Be calm!' And the wind dropped, and there followed a great calm.

40 Then he said to them, 'Why are you so frightened? Have you still no faith?'

41 They were overcome with awe and said to one another, 'Who can this be? Even the wind and the sea obey him.'

14 For the love of Christ overwhelms us when we consider that if one man died for all, then all have died;

15 his purpose in dying for all humanity was that those who live should live not any more for themselves, but for him who died and was raised to life.

16 From now onwards, then, we will not consider anyone by human standards: even if we were once familiar with Christ according to human standards, we do not know him in that way any longer.

17 So for anyone who is in Christ, there is a new creation: the old order is gone and a new being is there to see.