We ask you, humbly: don't scroll away.Hi readers, it seems you use Catholic Online a lot; that's great! It's a little awkward to ask, but we need your help. If you have already donated, we sincerely thank you. We're not salespeople, but we depend on donations averaging $14.76 and fewer than 1% of readers give. If you donate just $5.00, the price of your coffee, Catholic Online School could keep thriving. Thank you.
Help Now >
Daily Reading for Thursday, June 20th, 2024
Daily Reading for Thursday June 20, 2024Reading 1, Sirach 48:1-14
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 97:1-2, 3-4, 5-6, 7
Gospel, Matthew 6:7-15
Printable PDF of Today's Reading
Past / Future Daily Readings
Reading 1, Sirach 48:1-14
1 Then the prophet Elijah arose like a fire, his word flaring like a torch.
2 It was he who brought famine on them and decimated them in his zeal.
3 By the word of the Lord he shut up the heavens, three times also he brought down fire.
4 How glorious you were in your miracles, Elijah! Has anyone reason to boast as you have? -
5 rousing a corpse from death, from Sheol, by the word of the Most High;
6 dragging kings down to destruction, and high dignitaries from their beds;
7 hearing a rebuke on Sinai and decrees of punishment on Horeb;
8 anointing kings as avengers, and prophets to succeed you;
9 taken up in the whirlwind of fire, in a chariot with fiery horses;
10 designated in the prophecies of doom to allay God's wrath before the fury breaks, to turn the hearts of fathers towards their children, and to restore the tribes of Jacob.
11 Blessed, those who will see you, and those who have fallen asleep in love; for we too shall certainly have life.
12 Such was Elijah, who was enveloped in a whirlwind; and Elisha was filled with his spirit; throughout his life no ruler could shake him, and no one could subdue him.
13 No task was too hard for him, and even in death his body prophesied.
14 In his lifetime he performed wonders, and in death his works were marvellous.
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 97:1-2, 3-4, 5-6, 7
1 Yahweh is king! Let earth rejoice, the many isles be glad!
2 Cloud, black cloud enfolds him, saving justice and judgement the foundations of his throne.
3 Fire goes before him, sets ablaze his enemies all around;
4 his lightning-flashes light up the world, the earth sees it and quakes.
5 The mountains melt like wax, before the Lord of all the earth.
6 The heavens proclaim his saving justice, all nations see his glory.
7 Shame on all who serve images, who pride themselves on their idols; bow down to him, all you gods!
Gospel, Matthew 6:7-15
7 'In your prayers do not babble as the gentiles do, for they think that by using many words they will make themselves heard.
8 Do not be like them; your Father knows what you need before you ask him.
9 So you should pray like this: Our Father in heaven, may your name be held holy,
10 your kingdom come, your will be done, on earth as in heaven.
11 Give us today our daily bread.
12 And forgive us our debts, as we have forgiven those who are in debt to us.
13 And do not put us to the test, but save us from the Evil One.
14 'Yes, if you forgive others their failings, your heavenly Father will forgive you yours;
15 but if you do not forgive others, your Father will not forgive your failings either.
Printable PDF of Today's Reading
More Bible
Reading for June 19th, 2024Reading 1, Second Kings 2:1, 6-14
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 31:20, 21, 24
Gospel, Matthew 6:1-6, 16-18
Next Weeks Readings
New Testament
Old Testament
Online / Mobile Friendly Bible Classes Free for anyone, anywhere
Enroll free Now
Explore the Bible (20+ classes)
Moral Life in Christ (10 classes)
Ten Commandments class Certificate
The Holy Rosary (6 classes)
RCIA - Rite of Christian Initiation for Adults (Students & Catechists)
Join the Movement
When you sign up below, you don't just join an email list - you're joining an entire movement for Free world class Catholic education.
-
-
Mysteries of the Rosary
-
St. Faustina Kowalska
-
Litany of the Blessed Virgin Mary
-
Saint of the Day for Wednesday, Oct 4th, 2023
-
Popular Saints
-
St. Francis of Assisi
-
Bible
-
Female / Women Saints
-
7 Morning Prayers you need to get your day started with God
-
Litany of the Blessed Virgin Mary
Archaeological Discovery Affirms Biblical Account of Angelic Protection in Jerusalem
-
You're Losing Parental Rights - California Bill Challenges School Notification Policies
-
3 wonderful prayers every wife needs to know for her husband
-
Prayers for Dad on Father's Day
-
Biden and Pope Francis to Meet at G7 Summit
Daily Catholic
- Daily Readings for Thursday, June 20, 2024
- St. Vincent Kaun: Saint of the Day for Thursday, June 20, 2024
- Prayer to Our Lady of Perpetual Help #7: Prayer of the Day for Thursday, June 20, 2024
- Daily Readings for Wednesday, June 19, 2024
- St. Romuald: Saint of the Day for Wednesday, June 19, 2024
- Glory Be to the Father: Prayer of the Day for Wednesday, June 19, 2024
Saints & Angels
Prayers
Copyright 2024 Catholic Online. All materials contained on this site, whether written, audible or visual are the exclusive property of Catholic Online and are protected under U.S. and International copyright laws, © Copyright 2024 Catholic Online. Any unauthorized use, without prior written consent of Catholic Online is strictly forbidden and prohibited.
Catholic Online is a Project of Your Catholic Voice Foundation, a Not-for-Profit Corporation. Your Catholic Voice Foundation has been granted a recognition of tax exemption under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Federal Tax Identification Number: 81-0596847. Your gift is tax-deductible as allowed by law.