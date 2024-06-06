 Skip to content

We ask you, humbly, to help.

Little girl looking Hi readers, it seems you use Catholic Online a lot; that's great! It's a little awkward to ask, but we need your help. If you have already donated, we sincerely thank you. We're not salespeople, but we depend on donations averaging $14.76 and fewer than 1% of readers give. If you donate just $5.00, the price of your coffee, Catholic Online School could keep thriving. Thank you. Help Now >

Daily Reading for Thursday, June 6th, 2024

  1. Catholic Online
  2. Bible
Click to Watch the Daily Reading for Thursday, June 6th, 2024 video Click to play video now

Daily Reading for Thursday June 6, 2024

Reading 1, Second Timothy 2:8-15
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 25:4-5, 8-9, 10, 14
Gospel, Mark 12:28-34
Printable PDF of Today's Reading
Past / Future Daily Readings

Reading 1, Second Timothy 2:8-15

8 Remember the gospel that I carry, 'Jesus Christ risen from the dead, sprung from the race of David';

9 it is on account of this that I have to put up with suffering, even to being chained like a criminal. But God's message cannot be chained up.

10 So I persevere for the sake of those who are chosen, so that they, too, may obtain the salvation that is in Christ Jesus with eternal glory.

11 Here is a saying that you can rely on: If we have died with him, then we shall live with him.

12 If we persevere, then we shall reign with him. If we disown him, then he will disown us.

13 If we are faithless, he is faithful still, for he cannot disown his own self.

14 Remind them of this; and tell them in the name of God that there must be no wrangling about words: all that this ever achieves is the destruction of those who are listening.

15 Make every effort to present yourself before God as a proven worker who has no need to be ashamed, but who keeps the message of truth on a straight path.


Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 25:4-5, 8-9, 10, 14

4 DIRECT me in your ways, Yahweh, and teach me your paths.

5 ENCOURAGE me to walk in your truth and teach me since you are the God who saves me. FOR my hope is in you all day long -- such is your generosity, Yahweh.

8 INTEGRITY and generosity are marks of Yahweh for he brings sinners back to the path.

9 JUDICIOUSLY he guides the humble, instructing the poor in his way.

10 KINDNESS unfailing and constancy mark all Yahweh's paths, for those who keep his covenant and his decrees.

14 ONLY those who fear Yahweh have his secret and his covenant, for their understanding.


Want New Prayers?

Want New Prayers?

Gospel, Mark 12:28-34

28 One of the scribes who had listened to them debating appreciated that Jesus had given a good answer and put a further question to him, 'Which is the first of all the commandments?'

29 Jesus replied, 'This is the first: Listen, Israel, the Lord our God is the one, only Lord,

30 and you must love the Lord your God with all your heart, with all your soul, with all your mind and with all your strength.

31 The second is this: You must love your neighbour as yourself. There is no commandment greater than these.'

32 The scribe said to him, 'Well spoken, Master; what you have said is true, that he is one and there is no other.

33 To love him with all your heart, with all your understanding and strength, and to love your neighbour as yourself, this is far more important than any burnt offering or sacrifice.'

34 Jesus, seeing how wisely he had spoken, said, 'You are not far from the kingdom of God.' And after that no one dared to question him any more.


Printable PDF of Today's Reading
June 2024
S M T W T F S
1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30
This Father's Day light a Free Prayer Candle

This Father's Day light a Free Prayer Candle

More Bible

First Communion, Baptism, Confirmation 15% off

First Communion, Baptism, Confirmation 15% off

Online / Mobile Friendly Bible Classes Free for anyone, anywhere

Enroll free Now
Daily Readings with Questions for Reflection (Monthly classes)
Explore the Bible (20+ classes)
Moral Life in Christ (10 classes)
Ten Commandments class Certificate
The Holy Rosary (6 classes)
RCIA - Rite of Christian Initiation for Adults (Students & Catechists)
Auction Alert, Place Bid Now

Auction Alert, Place Bid Now

Join the Movement
When you sign up below, you don't just join an email list - you're joining an entire movement for Free world class Catholic education.

Saint of the Day logo
Prayer of the Day logo
Catholic PDFs - Print - Free Light a Virtual Prayer Candle
A Message From Us to All Faithful Catholics

Daily Catholic

FREE Catholic PDF's - Home / Parish / School

Free Catholic PDF's - Home / Parish / School / Bulletin Inserts

Saints & Angels

Prayers

Bible

More of Catholic Online

Discover the Most Extensive Online RCIA Course! Over 200 Lessons - All for Free: SUPPORT US

Catholic Online Logo

Copyright 2024 Catholic Online. All materials contained on this site, whether written, audible or visual are the exclusive property of Catholic Online and are protected under U.S. and International copyright laws, © Copyright 2024 Catholic Online. Any unauthorized use, without prior written consent of Catholic Online is strictly forbidden and prohibited.

Catholic Online is a Project of Your Catholic Voice Foundation, a Not-for-Profit Corporation. Your Catholic Voice Foundation has been granted a recognition of tax exemption under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Federal Tax Identification Number: 81-0596847. Your gift is tax-deductible as allowed by law.