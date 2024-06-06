Daily Reading for Thursday, June 6th, 2024
Daily Reading for Thursday June 6, 2024Reading 1, Second Timothy 2:8-15
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 25:4-5, 8-9, 10, 14
Gospel, Mark 12:28-34
Reading 1, Second Timothy 2:8-15
8 Remember the gospel that I carry, 'Jesus Christ risen from the dead, sprung from the race of David';
9 it is on account of this that I have to put up with suffering, even to being chained like a criminal. But God's message cannot be chained up.
10 So I persevere for the sake of those who are chosen, so that they, too, may obtain the salvation that is in Christ Jesus with eternal glory.
11 Here is a saying that you can rely on: If we have died with him, then we shall live with him.
12 If we persevere, then we shall reign with him. If we disown him, then he will disown us.
13 If we are faithless, he is faithful still, for he cannot disown his own self.
14 Remind them of this; and tell them in the name of God that there must be no wrangling about words: all that this ever achieves is the destruction of those who are listening.
15 Make every effort to present yourself before God as a proven worker who has no need to be ashamed, but who keeps the message of truth on a straight path.
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 25:4-5, 8-9, 10, 14
4 DIRECT me in your ways, Yahweh, and teach me your paths.
5 ENCOURAGE me to walk in your truth and teach me since you are the God who saves me. FOR my hope is in you all day long -- such is your generosity, Yahweh.
8 INTEGRITY and generosity are marks of Yahweh for he brings sinners back to the path.
9 JUDICIOUSLY he guides the humble, instructing the poor in his way.
10 KINDNESS unfailing and constancy mark all Yahweh's paths, for those who keep his covenant and his decrees.
14 ONLY those who fear Yahweh have his secret and his covenant, for their understanding.
Gospel, Mark 12:28-34
28 One of the scribes who had listened to them debating appreciated that Jesus had given a good answer and put a further question to him, 'Which is the first of all the commandments?'
29 Jesus replied, 'This is the first: Listen, Israel, the Lord our God is the one, only Lord,
30 and you must love the Lord your God with all your heart, with all your soul, with all your mind and with all your strength.
31 The second is this: You must love your neighbour as yourself. There is no commandment greater than these.'
32 The scribe said to him, 'Well spoken, Master; what you have said is true, that he is one and there is no other.
33 To love him with all your heart, with all your understanding and strength, and to love your neighbour as yourself, this is far more important than any burnt offering or sacrifice.'
34 Jesus, seeing how wisely he had spoken, said, 'You are not far from the kingdom of God.' And after that no one dared to question him any more.
