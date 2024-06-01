Daily Reading for Saturday, June 1st, 2024
Reading 1, Jude 1:17, 20-25
17 But remember, my dear friends, what the apostles of our Lord Jesus Christ foretold.
20 But you, my dear friends, must build yourselves up on the foundation of your most holy faith, praying in the Holy Spirit;
21 keep yourselves within the love of God and wait for the mercy of our Lord Jesus Christ to give you eternal life.
22 To some you must be compassionate because they are wavering;
23 others you must save by snatching them from the fire; to others again you must be compassionate but wary, hating even the tunic stained by their bodies.
24 To him who can keep you from falling and bring you safe to his glorious presence, innocent and joyful,
25 to the only God, our Saviour, through Jesus Christ our Lord, be glory, majesty, authority and power, before all ages, now and for ever. Amen.
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 63:2, 3-4, 5-6
2 Thus I have gazed on you in the sanctuary, seeing your power and your glory.
3 Better your faithful love than life itself; my lips will praise you.
4 Thus I will bless you all my life, in your name lift up my hands.
5 All my longings fulfilled as with fat and rich foods, a song of joy on my lips and praise in my mouth.
6 On my bed when I think of you, I muse on you in the watches of the night,
Gospel, Mark 11:27-33
27 They came to Jerusalem again, and as Jesus was walking in the Temple, the chief priests and the scribes and the elders came to him,
28 and they said to him, 'What authority have you for acting like this? Or who gave you authority to act like this?'
29 Jesus said to them, 'And I will ask you a question, just one; answer me and I will tell you my authority for acting like this.
30 John's baptism, what was its origin, heavenly or human? Answer me that.'
31 And they argued this way among themselves, 'If we say heavenly, he will say, "Then why did you refuse to believe him?"
32 But dare we say human?' -- they had the people to fear, for everyone held that John had been a real prophet.
33 So their reply to Jesus was, 'We do not know.' And Jesus said to them, 'Nor will I tell you my authority for acting like this.'
