Daily Reading for Saturday, June 1st, 2024

Reading 1, Jude 1:17, 20-25

17 But remember, my dear friends, what the apostles of our Lord Jesus Christ foretold.

20 But you, my dear friends, must build yourselves up on the foundation of your most holy faith, praying in the Holy Spirit;

21 keep yourselves within the love of God and wait for the mercy of our Lord Jesus Christ to give you eternal life.

22 To some you must be compassionate because they are wavering;

23 others you must save by snatching them from the fire; to others again you must be compassionate but wary, hating even the tunic stained by their bodies.

24 To him who can keep you from falling and bring you safe to his glorious presence, innocent and joyful,

25 to the only God, our Saviour, through Jesus Christ our Lord, be glory, majesty, authority and power, before all ages, now and for ever. Amen.

Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 63:2, 3-4, 5-6

2 Thus I have gazed on you in the sanctuary, seeing your power and your glory.

3 Better your faithful love than life itself; my lips will praise you.

4 Thus I will bless you all my life, in your name lift up my hands.

5 All my longings fulfilled as with fat and rich foods, a song of joy on my lips and praise in my mouth.

6 On my bed when I think of you, I muse on you in the watches of the night,