Daily Reading for Tuesday, January 23rd, 2024

Daily Reading for Tuesday January 23, 2024

Reading 1, Second Samuel 6:12-15, 17-19
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 24:7, 8, 9, 10
Gospel, Mark 3:31-35
Reading 1, Second Samuel 6:12-15, 17-19

12 King David was informed that Yahweh had blessed Obed-Edom's family and everything belonging to him on account of the ark of God. David accordingly went and, amid great rejoicing, brought the ark of God up from Obed-Edom's house to the City of David.

13 When the bearers of the ark of Yahweh had gone six paces, he sacrificed an ox and a fat sheep.

14 And David danced whirling round before Yahweh with all his might, wearing a linen loincloth.

15 Thus with war cries and blasts on the horn, David and the entire House of Israel brought up the ark of Yahweh.

17 They brought the ark of Yahweh in and put it in position, inside the tent which David had erected for it; and David presented burnt offerings and communion sacrifices in Yahweh's presence.

18 And when David had finished presenting burnt offerings, he blessed the people in the name of Yahweh Sabaoth.

19 To all the people, to the whole multitude of Israelites, men and women, he then distributed to each a loaf of bread, a portion of dates and a raisin cake. Then the people all went back to their homes.


Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 24:7, 8, 9, 10

7 Gates, lift high your heads, raise high the ancient gateways, and the king of glory shall enter!

8 Who is he, this king of glory? It is Yahweh, strong and valiant, Yahweh valiant in battle.

9 Gates, lift high your heads, raise high the ancient gateways, and the king of glory shall enter!

10 Who is he, this king of glory? Yahweh Sabaoth, he is the king of glory.


Gospel, Mark 3:31-35

31 Now his mother and his brothers arrived and, standing outside, sent in a message asking for him.

32 A crowd was sitting round him at the time the message was passed to him, 'Look, your mother and brothers and sisters are outside asking for you.'

33 He replied, 'Who are my mother and my brothers?'

34 And looking at those sitting in a circle round him, he said, 'Here are my mother and my brothers.

35 Anyone who does the will of God, that person is my brother and sister and mother.'


