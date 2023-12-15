Daily Reading for Friday, December 15th, 2023
Daily Reading for Friday December 15, 2023Reading 1, Isaiah 48:17-19
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 1:1-2, 3, 4, 6
Gospel, Matthew 11:16-19
Printable PDF of Today's Reading
Past / Future Daily Readings
Reading 1, Isaiah 48:17-19
17 Thus says Yahweh, your redeemer, the Holy One of Israel: I am Yahweh your God and teach you for your own good, I lead you in the way you ought to go.
18 If only you had listened to my commandments! Your prosperity would have been like a river and your saving justice like the waves of the sea.
19 Your descendants would have been numbered like the sand, your offspring as many as its grains. Their name would never be cancelled or blotted out from my presence.
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 1:1-2, 3, 4, 6
1 How blessed is anyone who rejects the advice of the wicked and does not take a stand in the path that sinners tread, nor a seat in company with cynics,
2 but who delights in the law of Yahweh and murmurs his law day and night.
3 Such a one is like a tree planted near streams; it bears fruit in season and its leaves never wither, and every project succeeds.
4 How different the wicked, how different! Just like chaff blown around by the wind
5 the wicked will not stand firm at the Judgement nor sinners in the gathering of the upright.
6 For Yahweh watches over the path of the upright, but the path of the wicked is doomed.
Gospel, Matthew 11:16-19
16 'What comparison can I find for this generation? It is like children shouting to each other as they sit in the market place:
17 We played the pipes for you, and you wouldn't dance; we sang dirges, and you wouldn't be mourners.
18 'For John came, neither eating nor drinking, and they say, "He is possessed."
19 The Son of man came, eating and drinking, and they say, "Look, a glutton and a drunkard, a friend of tax collectors and sinners." Yet wisdom is justified by her deeds.'
Printable PDF of Today's Reading
More Bible
Reading for December 14th, 2023Reading 1, Isaiah 41:13-20
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 145:1, 9, 10-11, 12-13
Gospel, Matthew 11:11-15
Next Weeks Readings
FREE Catholic Classes Pick a class, you can learn anything
New Testament
Old Testament
Online / Mobile Friendly Bible Classes Free for anyone, anywhere
Enroll free Now
Explore the Bible (20+ classes)
Moral Life in Christ (10 classes)
Ten Commandments class Certificate
The Holy Rosary (6 classes)
RCIA - Rite of Christian Initiation for Adults (Students & Catechists)
Join the Movement
When you sign up below, you don't just join an email list - you're joining an entire movement for Free world class Catholic education.
-
-
Mysteries of the Rosary
-
St. Faustina Kowalska
-
Litany of the Blessed Virgin Mary
-
Saint of the Day for Wednesday, Oct 4th, 2023
-
Popular Saints
-
St. Francis of Assisi
-
Bible
-
Female / Women Saints
-
7 Morning Prayers you need to get your day started with God
-
Litany of the Blessed Virgin Mary
Daily Catholic
- Daily Readings for Friday, December 15, 2023
- St. Mary Di Rosa: Saint of the Day for Friday, December 15, 2023
- Benediction of the Most Blessed Sacrament: Prayer of the Day for Friday, December 15, 2023
- Daily Readings for Thursday, December 14, 2023
- St. John of the Cross: Saint of the Day for Thursday, December 14, 2023
- The Gloria: Prayer of the Day for Thursday, December 14, 2023
Making a Good Confession
Speakin' with the Deacons
Live Wednesday 12/11 @ 10am PDT
Join US LIVE on YouTube
Saints & Angels
Prayers
2023 is almost over, and we still need your support.
This Christmas Season, we humbly ask you to join the 1% of readers who give. If everyone reading this right now gave just $5, we'd hit our annual goal in a couple of hours. The price of a cup of coffee is all we ask. Thank you. Help Now >
Copyright 2023 Catholic Online. All materials contained on this site, whether written, audible or visual are the exclusive property of Catholic Online and are protected under U.S. and International copyright laws, © Copyright 2023 Catholic Online. Any unauthorized use, without prior written consent of Catholic Online is strictly forbidden and prohibited.
Catholic Online is a Project of Your Catholic Voice Foundation, a Not-for-Profit Corporation. Your Catholic Voice Foundation has been granted a recognition of tax exemption under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Federal Tax Identification Number: 81-0596847. Your gift is tax-deductible as allowed by law.