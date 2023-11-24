Daily Reading for Friday, November 24th, 2023

If you donate just $5.00, the price of your coffee, Catholic Online School could keep thriving.

Reading 1, Wisdom 3:1-9

1 But the souls of the upright are in the hands of God, and no torment can touch them.

2 To the unenlightened, they appeared to die, their departure was regarded as disaster,

3 their leaving us like annihilation; but they are at peace.

4 If, as it seemed to us, they suffered punishment, their hope was rich with immortality;

5 slight was their correction, great will their blessings be. God was putting them to the test and has proved them worthy to be with him;

6 he has tested them like gold in a furnace, and accepted them as a perfect burnt offering.

7 At their time of visitation, they will shine out; as sparks run through the stubble, so will they.

8 They will judge nations, rule over peoples, and the Lord will be their king for ever.

9 Those who trust in him will understand the truth, those who are faithful will live with him in love; for grace and mercy await his holy ones, and he intervenes on behalf of his chosen.

Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 125:1-5

1 [Song of Ascents] Whoever trusts in Yahweh is like Mount Zion: unshakeable, it stands for ever.

2 Jerusalem! The mountains encircle her: so Yahweh encircles his people, henceforth and for ever.

3 The sceptre of the wicked will not come to rest over the heritage of the upright; or the upright might set their own hands to evil.

4 Do good, Yahweh, to those who are good, to the sincere at heart.

5 But the crooked, the twisted, turn them away, Yahweh, with evil-doers. Peace to Israel!