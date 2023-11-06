Daily Reading for Monday, November 6th, 2023

If you donate just $5.00, the price of your coffee, Catholic Online School could keep thriving.

Reading 1, Romans 11:29-36

29 There is no change of mind on God's part about the gifts he has made or of his choice.

30 Just as you were in the past disobedient to God but now you have been shown mercy, through their disobedience;

31 so in the same way they are disobedient now, so that through the mercy shown to you they too will receive mercy.

32 God has imprisoned all human beings in their own disobedience only to show mercy to them all.

33 How rich and deep are the wisdom and the knowledge of God! We cannot reach to the root of his decisions or his ways.

34 Who has ever known the mind of the Lord? Who has ever been his adviser?

35 Who has given anything to him, so that his presents come only as a debt returned?

36 Everything there is comes from him and is caused by him and exists for him. To him be glory for ever! Amen.

Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 69:30-31, 33-34, 36-37

30 I will praise God's name in song, I will extol him by thanksgiving,

31 for this will please Yahweh more than an ox, than a bullock horned and hoofed.

33 For God listens to the poor, he has never scorned his captive people.

34 Let heaven and earth and seas, and all that stirs in them, acclaim him!

36 the descendants of his servants will inherit it, and those who love his name will dwell there.