Daily Reading for Monday, November 6th, 2023
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 69:30-31, 33-34, 36-37
Gospel, Luke 14:12-14
29 There is no change of mind on God's part about the gifts he has made or of his choice.
30 Just as you were in the past disobedient to God but now you have been shown mercy, through their disobedience;
31 so in the same way they are disobedient now, so that through the mercy shown to you they too will receive mercy.
32 God has imprisoned all human beings in their own disobedience only to show mercy to them all.
33 How rich and deep are the wisdom and the knowledge of God! We cannot reach to the root of his decisions or his ways.
34 Who has ever known the mind of the Lord? Who has ever been his adviser?
35 Who has given anything to him, so that his presents come only as a debt returned?
36 Everything there is comes from him and is caused by him and exists for him. To him be glory for ever! Amen.
30 I will praise God's name in song, I will extol him by thanksgiving,
31 for this will please Yahweh more than an ox, than a bullock horned and hoofed.
33 For God listens to the poor, he has never scorned his captive people.
34 Let heaven and earth and seas, and all that stirs in them, acclaim him!
36 the descendants of his servants will inherit it, and those who love his name will dwell there.
12 Then he said to his host, 'When you give a lunch or a dinner, do not invite your friends or your brothers or your relations or rich neighbours, in case they invite you back and so repay you.
13 No; when you have a party, invite the poor, the crippled, the lame, the blind;
14 then you will be blessed, for they have no means to repay you and so you will be repaid when the upright rise again.'
