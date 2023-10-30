Daily Reading for Monday, October 30th, 2023
Daily Reading for Monday October 30, 2023Reading 1, Romans 8:12-17
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 68:2, 4, 6-7, 20-21
Gospel, Luke 13:10-17
Printable PDF of Today's Reading
Past / Future Daily Readings
Reading 1, Romans 8:12-17
12 So then, my brothers, we have no obligation to human nature to be dominated by it.
13 If you do live in that way, you are doomed to die; but if by the Spirit you put to death the habits originating in the body, you will have life.
14 All who are guided by the Spirit of God are sons of God;
15 for what you received was not the spirit of slavery to bring you back into fear; you received the Spirit of adoption, enabling us to cry out, 'Abba, Father!'
16 The Spirit himself joins with our spirit to bear witness that we are children of God.
17 And if we are children, then we are heirs, heirs of God and joint-heirs with Christ, provided that we share his suffering, so as to share his glory.
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 68:2, 4, 6-7, 20-21
2 You disperse them like smoke; as wax melts in the presence of a fire, so the wicked melt at the presence of God.
4 Sing to God, play music to his name, build a road for the Rider of the Clouds, rejoice in Yahweh, dance before him.
6 God gives the lonely a home to live in, leads prisoners out into prosperity, but rebels must live in the bare wastelands.
7 God, when you set out at the head of your people, when you strode over the desert,
20 This God of ours is a God who saves; from Lord Yahweh comes escape from death;
21 but God smashes the head of his enemies, the long-haired skull of the prowling criminal.
Gospel, Luke 13:10-17
10 One Sabbath day he was teaching in one of the synagogues,
11 and there before him was a woman who for eighteen years had been possessed by a spirit that crippled her; she was bent double and quite unable to stand upright.
12 When Jesus saw her he called her over and said, 'Woman, you are freed from your disability,'
13 and he laid his hands on her. And at once she straightened up, and she glorified God.
14 But the president of the synagogue was indignant because Jesus had healed on the Sabbath, and he addressed all those present saying, 'There are six days when work is to be done. Come and be healed on one of those days and not on the Sabbath.'
15 But the Lord answered him and said, 'Hypocrites! Is there one of you who does not untie his ox or his donkey from the manger on the Sabbath and take it out for watering?
16 And this woman, a daughter of Abraham whom Satan has held bound these eighteen years -- was it not right to untie this bond on the Sabbath day?'
17 When he said this, all his adversaries were covered with confusion, and all the people were overjoyed at all the wonders he worked.
Printable PDF of Today's Reading
More Bible
Reading for October 29th, 2023Reading 1, Exodus 22:20-26
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 18:2-3, 3-4, 47, 51
Gospel, Matthew 22:34-40
Reading 2, First Thessalonians 1:5-10
Next Weeks Readings
New Testament
Old Testament
Online / Mobile Friendly Bible Classes Free for anyone, anywhere
Enroll free Now
Explore the Bible (20+ classes)
Moral Life in Christ (10 classes)
Ten Commandments class Certificate
The Holy Rosary (6 classes)
RCIA - Rite of Christian Initiation for Adults (Students & Catechists)
We ask you, humbly: don't scroll away.Hi readers, it seems you use Catholic Online a lot; that's great! It's a little awkward to ask, but we need your help. If you have already donated, we sincerely thank you. We're not salespeople, but we depend on donations averaging $14.76 and fewer than 1% of readers give. If you donate just $5.00, the price of your coffee, Catholic Online School could keep thriving. Thank you.
Help Now >
Join the Movement
When you sign up below, you don't just join an email list - you're joining an entire movement for Free world class Catholic education.
-
-
Mysteries of the Rosary
-
St. Faustina Kowalska
-
Litany of the Blessed Virgin Mary
-
Saint of the Day for Wednesday, Oct 4th, 2023
-
Popular Saints
-
St. Francis of Assisi
-
Bible
-
Female / Women Saints
-
7 Morning Prayers you need to get your day started with God
-
Litany of the Blessed Virgin Mary
Daily Catholic
- Daily Readings for Monday, October 30, 2023
- St. Alphonsus Rodriguez: Saint of the Day for Monday, October 30, 2023
- Prayer to the Holy Spirit # 2: Prayer of the Day for Monday, October 30, 2023
- Daily Readings for Sunday, October 29, 2023
- St. Narcissus: Saint of the Day for Sunday, October 29, 2023
- Holy Michael, the Archangel, Defend Us in Battle: Prayer of the Day for Sunday, October 29, 2023
Saints & Angels
Prayers
Copyright 2023 Catholic Online. All materials contained on this site, whether written, audible or visual are the exclusive property of Catholic Online and are protected under U.S. and International copyright laws, © Copyright 2023 Catholic Online. Any unauthorized use, without prior written consent of Catholic Online is strictly forbidden and prohibited.
Catholic Online is a Project of Your Catholic Voice Foundation, a Not-for-Profit Corporation. Your Catholic Voice Foundation has been granted a recognition of tax exemption under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Federal Tax Identification Number: 81-0596847. Your gift is tax-deductible as allowed by law.