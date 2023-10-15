 Skip to content

Daily Reading for Sunday, October 15th, 2023

  1. Catholic Online
  2. Bible
Click to Watch the Daily Reading for Sunday, October 15th, 2023 video Click to play video now

Daily Reading for Sunday October 15, 2023

Reading 1, Isaiah 25:6-10
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 23:1-3, 3-4, 5, 6
Gospel, Matthew 22:1-14
Reading 2, Philippians 4:12-14, 19-20
Printable PDF of Today's Reading
Past / Future Daily Readings

Reading 1, Isaiah 25:6-10

6 On this mountain, for all peoples, Yahweh Sabaoth is preparing a banquet of rich food, a banquet of fine wines, of succulent food, of well-strained wines.

7 On this mountain, he has destroyed the veil which used to veil all peoples, the pall enveloping all nations;

8 he has destroyed death for ever. Lord Yahweh has wiped away the tears from every cheek; he has taken his people's shame away everywhere on earth, for Yahweh has spoken.

9 And on that day, it will be said, 'Look, this is our God, in him we put our hope that he should save us, this is Yahweh, we put our hope in him. Let us exult and rejoice since he has saved us.'

10 For Yahweh's hand will rest on this mountain, and Moab will be trodden under his feet as straw is trodden into the dung-heap.


Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 23:1-3, 3-4, 5, 6

1 [Psalm Of David] Yahweh is my shepherd, I lack nothing.

2 In grassy meadows he lets me lie. By tranquil streams he leads me

3 to restore my spirit. He guides me in paths of saving justice as befits his name.

4 Even were I to walk in a ravine as dark as death I should fear no danger, for you are at my side. Your staff and your crook are there to soothe me.

5 You prepare a table for me under the eyes of my enemies; you anoint my head with oil; my cup brims over.

6 Kindness and faithful love pursue me every day of my life. I make my home in the house of Yahweh for all time to come.


Month of the Rosary - 15% off All Rosaries

Month of the Rosary - 15% off All Rosaries
Month of the Rosary - 15% off All Rosaries

Gospel, Matthew 22:1-14

1 Jesus began to speak to them in parables once again,

2 'The kingdom of Heaven may be compared to a king who gave a feast for his son's wedding.

3 He sent his servants to call those who had been invited, but they would not come.

4 Next he sent some more servants with the words, "Tell those who have been invited: Look, my banquet is all prepared, my oxen and fattened cattle have been slaughtered, everything is ready. Come to the wedding."

5 But they were not interested: one went off to his farm, another to his business,

6 and the rest seized his servants, maltreated them and killed them.

7 The king was furious. He despatched his troops, destroyed those murderers and burnt their town.

8 Then he said to his servants, "The wedding is ready; but as those who were invited proved to be unworthy,

9 go to the main crossroads and invite everyone you can find to come to the wedding."

10 So these servants went out onto the roads and collected together everyone they could find, bad and good alike; and the wedding hall was filled with guests.

11 When the king came in to look at the guests he noticed one man who was not wearing a wedding garment,

12 and said to him, "How did you get in here, my friend, without a wedding garment?" And the man was silent.

13 Then the king said to the attendants, "Bind him hand and foot and throw him into the darkness outside, where there will be weeping and grinding of teeth."

14 For many are invited but not all are chosen.'


Reading 2, Philippians 4:12-14, 19-20

12 I know how to live modestly, and I know how to live luxuriously too: in every way now I have mastered the secret of all conditions: full stomach and empty stomach, plenty and poverty.

13 There is nothing I cannot do in the One who strengthens me.

14 All the same, it was good of you to share with me in my hardships.

19 And my God will fulfil all your needs out of the riches of his glory in Christ Jesus.

20 And so glory be to God our Father, for ever and ever. Amen.


Printable PDF of Today's Reading
October 2023
S M T W T F S
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031
15% off St. John Paul II Collection

15% off St. John Paul II Collection

More Bible

FREE Catholic PDF's - Home / Parish / School

FREE Catholic PDF's - Home / Parish / School

Online / Mobile Friendly Bible Classes Free for anyone, anywhere

Enroll free Now
Daily Readings with Questions for Reflection (Monthly classes)
Explore the Bible (20+ classes)
Moral Life in Christ (10 classes)
Ten Commandments class Certificate
The Holy Rosary (6 classes)
RCIA - Rite of Christian Initiation for Adults (Students & Catechists)
What is Heaven and How do I get there?

What is Heaven and How do I get there?

Speakin' with the Deacons
Live Wednesday 10/18 @ 10am PDT
Join US LIVE on YouTube

Join the Movement
When you sign up below, you don't just join an email list - you're joining an entire movement for Free world class Catholic education.

Speakin' with the Deacons logo
LIVE Rosary show logo
Catholic PDFs - Print - Free Light a Virtual Prayer Candle
Celebrate Sunday Mass - 10.15.23

Daily Catholic

20% off Sale @ Montana Ranch and Cattle

20% off Sale @ Montana Ranch and Cattle

Saints & Angels

Prayers

Bible

More of Catholic Online

FREE Catholic PDF's - Home / Parish / School

FREE Catholic PDF's - Home / Parish / School

Catholic Online Logo

Copyright 2023 Catholic Online. All materials contained on this site, whether written, audible or visual are the exclusive property of Catholic Online and are protected under U.S. and International copyright laws, © Copyright 2023 Catholic Online. Any unauthorized use, without prior written consent of Catholic Online is strictly forbidden and prohibited.

Catholic Online is a Project of Your Catholic Voice Foundation, a Not-for-Profit Corporation. Your Catholic Voice Foundation has been granted a recognition of tax exemption under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Federal Tax Identification Number: 81-0596847. Your gift is tax-deductible as allowed by law.
Subscribe to Our Newsletter!