Daily Reading for Sunday, October 15th, 2023
Daily Reading for Sunday October 15, 2023Reading 1, Isaiah 25:6-10
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 23:1-3, 3-4, 5, 6
Gospel, Matthew 22:1-14
Reading 2, Philippians 4:12-14, 19-20
Printable PDF of Today's Reading
Past / Future Daily Readings
Reading 1, Isaiah 25:6-10
6 On this mountain, for all peoples, Yahweh Sabaoth is preparing a banquet of rich food, a banquet of fine wines, of succulent food, of well-strained wines.
7 On this mountain, he has destroyed the veil which used to veil all peoples, the pall enveloping all nations;
8 he has destroyed death for ever. Lord Yahweh has wiped away the tears from every cheek; he has taken his people's shame away everywhere on earth, for Yahweh has spoken.
9 And on that day, it will be said, 'Look, this is our God, in him we put our hope that he should save us, this is Yahweh, we put our hope in him. Let us exult and rejoice since he has saved us.'
10 For Yahweh's hand will rest on this mountain, and Moab will be trodden under his feet as straw is trodden into the dung-heap.
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 23:1-3, 3-4, 5, 6
1 [Psalm Of David] Yahweh is my shepherd, I lack nothing.
2 In grassy meadows he lets me lie. By tranquil streams he leads me
3 to restore my spirit. He guides me in paths of saving justice as befits his name.
4 Even were I to walk in a ravine as dark as death I should fear no danger, for you are at my side. Your staff and your crook are there to soothe me.
5 You prepare a table for me under the eyes of my enemies; you anoint my head with oil; my cup brims over.
6 Kindness and faithful love pursue me every day of my life. I make my home in the house of Yahweh for all time to come.
Gospel, Matthew 22:1-14
1 Jesus began to speak to them in parables once again,
2 'The kingdom of Heaven may be compared to a king who gave a feast for his son's wedding.
3 He sent his servants to call those who had been invited, but they would not come.
4 Next he sent some more servants with the words, "Tell those who have been invited: Look, my banquet is all prepared, my oxen and fattened cattle have been slaughtered, everything is ready. Come to the wedding."
5 But they were not interested: one went off to his farm, another to his business,
6 and the rest seized his servants, maltreated them and killed them.
7 The king was furious. He despatched his troops, destroyed those murderers and burnt their town.
8 Then he said to his servants, "The wedding is ready; but as those who were invited proved to be unworthy,
9 go to the main crossroads and invite everyone you can find to come to the wedding."
10 So these servants went out onto the roads and collected together everyone they could find, bad and good alike; and the wedding hall was filled with guests.
11 When the king came in to look at the guests he noticed one man who was not wearing a wedding garment,
12 and said to him, "How did you get in here, my friend, without a wedding garment?" And the man was silent.
13 Then the king said to the attendants, "Bind him hand and foot and throw him into the darkness outside, where there will be weeping and grinding of teeth."
14 For many are invited but not all are chosen.'
Reading 2, Philippians 4:12-14, 19-20
12 I know how to live modestly, and I know how to live luxuriously too: in every way now I have mastered the secret of all conditions: full stomach and empty stomach, plenty and poverty.
13 There is nothing I cannot do in the One who strengthens me.
14 All the same, it was good of you to share with me in my hardships.
19 And my God will fulfil all your needs out of the riches of his glory in Christ Jesus.
20 And so glory be to God our Father, for ever and ever. Amen.
Printable PDF of Today's Reading
More Bible
Reading for October 14th, 2023Reading 1, Joel 4:12-21
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 97:1-2, 5-6, 11-12
Gospel, Luke 11:27-28
Next Weeks Readings
New Testament
Old Testament
Online / Mobile Friendly Bible Classes Free for anyone, anywhere
Enroll free Now
Explore the Bible (20+ classes)
Moral Life in Christ (10 classes)
Ten Commandments class Certificate
The Holy Rosary (6 classes)
RCIA - Rite of Christian Initiation for Adults (Students & Catechists)
What is Heaven and How do I get there?
Speakin' with the Deacons
Live Wednesday 10/18 @ 10am PDT
Join US LIVE on YouTube
Join the Movement
When you sign up below, you don't just join an email list - you're joining an entire movement for Free world class Catholic education.
-
-
Mysteries of the Rosary
-
St. Faustina Kowalska
-
Litany of the Blessed Virgin Mary
-
Saint of the Day for Wednesday, Oct 4th, 2023
-
Popular Saints
-
St. Francis of Assisi
-
Bible
-
Female / Women Saints
-
7 Morning Prayers you need to get your day started with God
-
Litany of the Blessed Virgin Mary
Celebrate Sunday Mass - 10.15.23
-
Vatican's Secretary of State Condemns Hamas Attacks, Calls for Peace Mediation in Holy Land
-
Florida Judge Warns of Transgender Ideology as a New 'State-Sponsored Religion'
-
Synod on Synodality Delegates Embark on Spiritual Journey to Rome's Ancient Catacombs
-
Pope Francis' urgent plea on behalf of planet Earth
Daily Catholic
- Daily Readings for Sunday, October 15, 2023
- St. Teresa of Avila: Saint of the Day for Sunday, October 15, 2023
- St. Teresa of Avila: Prayer of the Day for Sunday, October 15, 2023
- Daily Readings for Saturday, October 14, 2023
- St. Callistus I: Saint of the Day for Saturday, October 14, 2023
- A Prayer for Salvation: Prayer of the Day for Saturday, October 14, 2023
Saints & Angels
Prayers
Copyright 2023 Catholic Online. All materials contained on this site, whether written, audible or visual are the exclusive property of Catholic Online and are protected under U.S. and International copyright laws, © Copyright 2023 Catholic Online. Any unauthorized use, without prior written consent of Catholic Online is strictly forbidden and prohibited.
Catholic Online is a Project of Your Catholic Voice Foundation, a Not-for-Profit Corporation. Your Catholic Voice Foundation has been granted a recognition of tax exemption under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Federal Tax Identification Number: 81-0596847. Your gift is tax-deductible as allowed by law.