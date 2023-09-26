We ask you, humbly: don't scroll away.Hi readers, it seems you use Catholic Online a lot; that's great! It's a little awkward to ask, but we need your help. If you have already donated, we sincerely thank you. We're not salespeople, but we depend on donations averaging $14.76 and fewer than 1% of readers give. If you donate just $5.00, the price of your coffee, Catholic Online School could keep thriving. Thank you.
Help Now >
Daily Reading for Tuesday, September 26th, 2023
Daily Reading for Tuesday September 26, 2023Reading 1, Ezra 6:7-8, 12, 14-20
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 122:1-2, 3-4, 4-5
Gospel, Luke 8:19-21
Printable PDF of Today's Reading
Past / Future Daily Readings
We ask you, humbly: don't scroll away.Hi readers, it seems you use Catholic Online a lot; that's great! It's a little awkward to ask, but we need your help. If you have already donated, we sincerely thank you. We're not salespeople, but we depend on donations averaging $14.76 and fewer than 1% of readers give. If you donate just $5.00, the price of your coffee, Catholic Online School could keep thriving. Thank you.
Help Now >
Reading 1, Ezra 6:7-8, 12, 14-20
7 Leave the governor of the Jews and the elders of the Jews alone, to get on with their work on that Temple of God; they are permitted to rebuild that Temple of God on that site.
8 And herewith are my instructions as to how you will assist these elders of the Jews in the rebuilding of that Temple of God: the cost is to be paid in full to these men from the royal revenue, that is, from the taxes of Transeuphrates, and without interruption.
12 and may the God who has caused his name to live there overthrow the king of any people who dares to defy this and destroy that Temple of God in Jerusalem! I, Darius, have issued this order. Let it be punctiliously obeyed!'
14 and the elders of the Jews made good progress over their building, thanks to the prophetic activity of the prophet Haggai and Zechariah son of Iddo, completing the reconstruction in accordance with the command of the God of Israel and the order of Cyrus and of Darius.
15 This Temple was completed on the twenty-third day of the month of Adar, in the sixth year of the reign of King Darius.
16 The Israelites -- the priests, the Levites and the remainder of the exiles -- joyfully celebrated the dedication of this Temple of God;
17 for the dedication of this Temple of God they offered one hundred bulls, two hundred rams, four hundred lambs and, as a sin offering for all Israel, twelve he-goats, corresponding to the number of the tribes of Israel.
18 Then they installed the priests in their orders and the Levites in their positions for the ministry of the Temple of God in Jerusalem, as prescribed in the Book of Moses.
19 The exiles celebrated the Passover on the fourteenth day of the first month.
20 The Levites, as one man, had purified themselves; all were pure, so they sacrificed the Passover for all the exiles, for their brothers the priests and for themselves.
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 122:1-2, 3-4, 4-5
1 [Song of Ascents Of David] I rejoiced that they said to me, 'Let us go to the house of Yahweh.'
2 At last our feet are standing at your gates, Jerusalem!
3 Jerusalem, built as a city, in one united whole,
4 there the tribes go up, the tribes of Yahweh, a sign for Israel to give thanks to the name of Yahweh.
5 For there are set the thrones of judgement, the thrones of the house of David.
Gospel, Luke 8:19-21
19 His mother and his brothers came looking for him, but they could not get to him because of the crowd.
20 He was told, 'Your mother and brothers are standing outside and want to see you.'
21 But he said in answer, 'My mother and my brothers are those who hear the word of God and put it into practice.'
Printable PDF of Today's Reading
We ask you, humbly: don't scroll away.Hi readers, it seems you use Catholic Online a lot; that's great! It's a little awkward to ask, but we need your help. If you have already donated, we sincerely thank you. We're not salespeople, but we depend on donations averaging $14.76 and fewer than 1% of readers give. If you donate just $5.00, the price of your coffee, Catholic Online School could keep thriving. Thank you.
Help Now >
More Bible
Reading for September 25th, 2023Reading 1, Ezra 1:1-6
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 126:1-2, 2-3, 4-5, 6
Gospel, Luke 8:16-18
Next Weeks Readings
The Holy Grail of Learning: How Catholic Values Transform EducationYou can make it possible for more students to come into a deeper understanding of the Lord and the Catholic faith. Our 7,000 video lessons are FREE for learners and teachers around the world, and we intend to keep it that way. But it takes millions of dollars to produce high-quality content.
New Testament
Old Testament
Online / Mobile Friendly Bible Classes Free for anyone, anywhere
Enroll free Now
Explore the Bible (20+ classes)
Moral Life in Christ (10 classes)
Ten Commandments class Certificate
The Holy Rosary (6 classes)
RCIA - Rite of Christian Initiation for Adults (Students & Catechists)
Join the Movement
When you sign up below, you don't just join an email list - you're joining an entire movement for Free world class Catholic education.
-
-
Saint of the Day for Monday, Sept 25th, 2023
-
Saints & Angels
-
Popular Saints
-
Mysteries of the Rosary
-
Female / Women Saints
-
Prayer of the Day for Monday, Sept 25
-
St. Michael the Archangel
-
Litany of the Blessed Virgin Mary
-
Patron Saints A-Z
-
St. Finbar
America's Bishop, Joseph Strickland, Responds to Reports of Vatican Meeting, Affirms Commitment to ...
-
Woman Arrested for Silent Prayer Outside U.K. Abortion Clinic Receives Apology and Vindication
-
Pope Francis Urges Humanity to Choose Fraternity Over Indifference in Migrant Crisis
-
Defending Faith and Authority: Cardinal Muller Backs Bishop Strickland
-
Small arms cause enormous suffering
Daily Catholic
- Daily Readings for Tuesday, September 26, 2023
- Sts. Cosmas & Damian: Saint of the Day for Tuesday, September 26, 2023
- Rite of Exorcism: Prayer of the Day for Tuesday, September 26, 2023
- Daily Readings for Monday, September 25, 2023
- St. Finbar: Saint of the Day for Monday, September 25, 2023
- The Prayer Thank You God!: Prayer of the Day for Monday, September 25, 2023
Saints & Angels
Prayers
Copyright 2023 Catholic Online. All materials contained on this site, whether written, audible or visual are the exclusive property of Catholic Online and are protected under U.S. and International copyright laws, © Copyright 2023 Catholic Online. Any unauthorized use, without prior written consent of Catholic Online is strictly forbidden and prohibited.
Catholic Online is a Project of Your Catholic Voice Foundation, a Not-for-Profit Corporation. Your Catholic Voice Foundation has been granted a recognition of tax exemption under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Federal Tax Identification Number: 81-0596847. Your gift is tax-deductible as allowed by law.