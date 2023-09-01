We ask you, humbly: don't scroll away.Hi readers, it seems you use Catholic Online a lot; that's great! It's a little awkward to ask, but we need your help. If you have already donated, we sincerely thank you. We're not salespeople, but we depend on donations averaging $14.76 and fewer than 1% of readers give. If you donate just $5.00, the price of your coffee, Catholic Online School could keep thriving. Thank you.
Help Now >
Daily Reading for Friday, September 1st, 2023
Daily Reading for Friday September 1, 2023Reading 1, First Thessalonians 4:1-8
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 97:1, 2, 5-6, 10, 11-12
Gospel, Matthew 25:1-13
Printable PDF of Today's Reading
Past / Future Daily Readings
Reading 1, First Thessalonians 4:1-8
1 Finally, brothers, we urge you and appeal to you in the Lord Jesus; we instructed you how to live in the way that pleases God, and you are so living; but make more progress still.
2 You are well aware of the instructions we gave you on the authority of the Lord Jesus.
3 God wills you all to be holy. He wants you to keep away from sexual immorality,
4 and each one of you to know how to control his body in a way that is holy and honourable,
5 not giving way to selfish lust like the nations who do not acknowledge God.
6 He wants nobody at all ever to sin by taking advantage of a brother in these matters; the Lord always pays back sins of that sort, as we told you before emphatically.
7 God called us to be holy, not to be immoral;
8 in other words, anyone who rejects this is rejecting not human authority, but God, who gives you his Holy Spirit.
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 97:1, 2, 5-6, 10, 11-12
1 Yahweh is king! Let earth rejoice, the many isles be glad!
2 Cloud, black cloud enfolds him, saving justice and judgement the foundations of his throne.
5 The mountains melt like wax, before the Lord of all the earth.
6 The heavens proclaim his saving justice, all nations see his glory.
10 Yahweh loves those who hate evil, he keeps safe his faithful, rescues them from the clutches of the wicked.
11 Light dawns for the upright, and joy for honest hearts.
12 Rejoice in Yahweh, you who are upright, praise his unforgettable holiness.
Gospel, Matthew 25:1-13
1 'Then the kingdom of Heaven will be like this: Ten wedding attendants took their lamps and went to meet the bridegroom.
2 Five of them were foolish and five were sensible:
3 the foolish ones, though they took their lamps, took no oil with them,
4 whereas the sensible ones took flasks of oil as well as their lamps.
5 The bridegroom was late, and they all grew drowsy and fell asleep.
6 But at midnight there was a cry, "Look! The bridegroom! Go out and meet him."
7 Then all those wedding attendants woke up and trimmed their lamps,
8 and the foolish ones said to the sensible ones, "Give us some of your oil: our lamps are going out."
9 But they replied, "There may not be enough for us and for you; you had better go to those who sell it and buy some for yourselves."
10 They had gone off to buy it when the bridegroom arrived. Those who were ready went in with him to the wedding hall and the door was closed.
11 The other attendants arrived later. "Lord, Lord," they said, "open the door for us."
12 But he replied, "In truth I tell you, I do not know you."
13 So stay awake, because you do not know either the day or the hour.
Printable PDF of Today's Reading
More Bible
Reading for August 31st, 2023Reading 1, First Thessalonians 3:7-13
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 90:3-4, 12-13, 14, 17
Gospel, Matthew 24:42-51
Next Weeks Readings
FREE Catholic Classes Pick a class, you can learn anything
New Testament
Old Testament
Online / Mobile Friendly Bible Classes Free for anyone, anywhere
Enroll free Now
Explore the Bible (20+ classes)
Moral Life in Christ (10 classes)
Ten Commandments class Certificate
The Holy Rosary (6 classes)
RCIA - Rite of Christian Initiation for Adults (Students & Catechists)
Join the Movement
When you sign up below, you don't just join an email list - you're joining an entire movement for Free world class Catholic education.
-
-
Popular Saints
-
Saint of the Day for Thursday, Aug 31st, 2023
-
Mysteries of the Rosary
-
St. Raymond Nonnatus
-
Litany of the Blessed Virgin Mary
-
Saints & Angels
-
Prayer of the Day for Thursday, Aug 31
-
Female / Women Saints
-
Bible
-
The Apostles' Creed
Relic of St. Jude's Arm Embarks on US Tour, Offering Healing and Hope
-
Finnish Lawmaker On Trial for Marriage Views Based on Scripture
-
Follow-On to Laudato Si Coming October 4
-
Why We Celebrate Both the Birth and the Death of John the Baptizer
-
Opus Dei: Embracing Change and Unity in the Catholic Church
Daily Catholic
- Daily Readings for Friday, September 01, 2023
- St. Giles, Abbot: Saint of the Day for Friday, September 01, 2023
- Three O' Clock Prayer to the Divine Mercy: Prayer of the Day for Friday, September 01, 2023
- Daily Readings for Thursday, August 31, 2023
- St. Raymond Nonnatus: Saint of the Day for Thursday, August 31, 2023
- Prayer of Spouses for Each Other: Prayer of the Day for Thursday, August 31, 2023
Saints & Angels
Prayers
Copyright 2022 Catholic Online. All materials contained on this site, whether written, audible or visual are the exclusive property of Catholic Online and are protected under U.S. and International copyright laws, © Copyright 2022 Catholic Online. Any unauthorized use, without prior written consent of Catholic Online is strictly forbidden and prohibited.
Catholic Online is a Project of Your Catholic Voice Foundation, a Not-for-Profit Corporation. Your Catholic Voice Foundation has been granted a recognition of tax exemption under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Federal Tax Identification Number: 81-0596847. Your gift is tax-deductible as allowed by law.