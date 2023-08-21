 Skip to content

Daily Reading for Monday, August 21st, 2023

  1. Catholic Online
  2. Bible
Click to Watch the Daily Reading for Monday, August 21st, 2023 video Click to play video now

Daily Reading for Monday August 21, 2023

Reading 1, Judges 2:11-19
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 106:34-35, 36-37, 39-40, 43, 44
Gospel, Matthew 19:16-22
Printable PDF of Today's Reading
Past / Future Daily Readings

Reading 1, Judges 2:11-19

11 The Israelites then did what is evil in Yahweh's eyes and served the Baals.

12 They deserted Yahweh, God of their ancestors, who had brought them out of Egypt, and they followed other gods, from those of the surrounding peoples. They bowed down to these; they provoked Yahweh;

13 they deserted Yahweh to serve Baal and Astartes.

14 Then Yahweh's anger grew hot against Israel. He handed them over to pillagers who plundered them; he delivered them to the enemies surrounding them, and they were no longer able to resist their enemies.

15 Whenever they mounted an expedition, Yahweh's hand was there to foil them, as Yahweh had told them and as Yahweh had sworn to them, so that they were in dire distress.

16 Yahweh then appointed them judges, who rescued them from the hands of their plunderers.

17 But even to their judges they refused to listen. They prostituted themselves to other gods and bowed down before these. Very quickly they left the path which their ancestors had trodden in obedience to the orders of Yahweh; they did not follow their example.

18 When Yahweh appointed judges for them, Yahweh was with the judge and rescued them from the hands of their enemies as long as the judge lived, since Yahweh relented at their groans under their persecutors and oppressors.

19 But once the judge was dead, they relapsed into even worse corruption than their ancestors. They followed other gods; they served them and bowed before them and would not give up the practices and stubborn ways of their ancestors at all.


Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 106:34-35, 36-37, 39-40, 43, 44

34 They did not destroy the nations, as Yahweh had told them to do,

35 but intermarried with them, and adopted their ways.

36 They worshipped those nations' false gods, till they found themselves entrapped,

37 and sacrificed their own sons and their daughters to demons.

39 They defiled themselves by such actions, their behaviour was that of a harlot.

40 Yahweh's anger blazed out at his people, his own heritage filled him with disgust.

43 Time and again he rescued them, but they still defied him deliberately, and sank ever deeper in their guilt;

44 even so he took pity on their distress, as soon as he heard them cry out.


Grand Re-Opening 15% off

Grand Re-Opening 15% off

Gospel, Matthew 19:16-22

16 And now a man came to him and asked, 'Master, what good deed must I do to possess eternal life?'

17 Jesus said to him, 'Why do you ask me about what is good? There is one alone who is good. But if you wish to enter into life, keep the commandments.'

18 He said, 'Which ones?' Jesus replied, 'These: You shall not kill. You shall not commit adultery. You shall not steal. You shall not give false witness.

19 Honour your father and your mother. You shall love your neighbour as yourself.'

20 The young man said to him, 'I have kept all these. What more do I need to do?'

21 Jesus said, 'If you wish to be perfect, go and sell your possessions and give the money to the poor, and you will have treasure in heaven; then come, follow me.'

22 But when the young man heard these words he went away sad, for he was a man of great wealth.


Printable PDF of Today's Reading
August 2023
S M T W T F S
12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031

We ask you, humbly: don't scroll away.

Hi readers, it seems you use Catholic Online a lot; that's great! It's a little awkward to ask, but we need your help. If you have already donated, we sincerely thank you. We're not salespeople, but we depend on donations averaging $14.76 and fewer than 1% of readers give. If you donate just $5.00, the price of your coffee, Catholic Online School could keep thriving. Thank you.

Help Now >

More Bible

Catholic Myths: Is There Any Truth To Them on Speakin' with the Deacons

Catholic Myths: Is There Any Truth To Them on Speakin' with the Deacons

Online / Mobile Friendly Bible Classes Free for anyone, anywhere

Enroll free Now
Daily Readings with Questions for Reflection (Monthly classes)
Explore the Bible (20+ classes)
Moral Life in Christ (10 classes)
Ten Commandments class Certificate
The Holy Rosary (6 classes)
RCIA - Rite of Christian Initiation for Adults (Students & Catechists)

We ask you, humbly, to help.

Deacon Keith Fournier Hi readers, it seems you use Catholic Online a lot; that's great! It's a little awkward to ask, but we need your help. If you have already donated, we sincerely thank you. We're not salespeople, but we depend on donations averaging $14.76 and fewer than 1% of readers give. If you donate just $5.00, the price of your coffee, Catholic Online School could keep thriving. Thank you. Help Now >

Join the Movement
When you sign up below, you don't just join an email list - you're joining an entire movement for Free world class Catholic education.

Speakin' with the Deacons logo
LIVE Rosary show logo
Catholic PDFs - Print - Free Light a Virtual Prayer Candle
North Carolina Bans Child Sex Changes, Upholds Parental Rights

Daily Catholic

Grand Re-Opening 15% off

Grand Re-Opening 15% off

Saints & Angels

Prayers

Bible

More of Catholic Online

We ask you, humbly: don't scroll away.

Hi readers, it seems you use Catholic Online a lot; that's great! It's a little awkward to ask, but we need your help. If you have already donated, we sincerely thank you. We're not salespeople, but we depend on donations averaging $14.76 and fewer than 1% of readers give. If you donate just $5.00, the price of your coffee, Catholic Online School could keep thriving. Thank you.

Help Now >

Catholic Online Logo

Copyright 2022 Catholic Online. All materials contained on this site, whether written, audible or visual are the exclusive property of Catholic Online and are protected under U.S. and International copyright laws, © Copyright 2022 Catholic Online. Any unauthorized use, without prior written consent of Catholic Online is strictly forbidden and prohibited.

Catholic Online is a Project of Your Catholic Voice Foundation, a Not-for-Profit Corporation. Your Catholic Voice Foundation has been granted a recognition of tax exemption under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Federal Tax Identification Number: 81-0596847. Your gift is tax-deductible as allowed by law.
Subscribe to Our Newsletter!