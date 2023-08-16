Daily Reading for Wednesday, August 16th, 2023

Reading 1, Deuteronomy 34:1-12

1 Then, leaving the Plains of Moab, Moses went up Mount Nebo, the peak of Pisgah opposite Jericho, and Yahweh showed him the whole country: Gilead as far as Dan,

2 the whole of Naphtali, the country of Ephraim and Manasseh, the whole country of Judah as far as the Western Sea,

3 the Negeb, and the region of the Valley of Jericho, city of palm trees, as far as Zoar.

4 Yahweh said to him, 'This is the country which I promised on oath to give to Abraham, Isaac and Jacob, saying: I shall give it to your descendants. I have allowed you to see it for yourself, but you will not cross into it.'

5 There in the country of Moab, Moses, servant of Yahweh, died as Yahweh decreed;

6 he buried him in the valley, in the country of Moab, opposite Beth-Peor; but to this day no one has ever found his grave.

7 Moses was a hundred and twenty years old when he died, his eye undimmed, his vigour unimpaired.

8 The Israelites wept for Moses on the Plains of Moab for thirty days. The days of weeping for the mourning rites of Moses came to an end.

9 Joshua son of Nun was filled with the spirit of wisdom, for Moses had laid his hands on him, and him the Israelites obeyed, carrying out the order which Yahweh had given to Moses.

10 Since then, there has never been such a prophet in Israel as Moses, the man whom Yahweh knew face to face.

11 What signs and wonders Yahweh caused him to perform in Egypt against Pharaoh, all his servants and his whole country!

12 How mighty the hand and great the fear that Moses wielded in the eyes of all Israel!

Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 66:1-3, 5, 8, 16-17

1 [For the choirmaster Song Psalm] Acclaim God, all the earth,

2 sing psalms to the glory of his name, glorify him with your praises,

3 say to God, 'How awesome you are! 'Your achievements are the measure of your power, your enemies woo your favour,

5 Come and see the marvels of God, his awesome deeds for the children of Adam:

8 Nations, bless our God, let the sound of his praise be heard;

16 Come and listen, all who fear God, while I tell what he has done for me.

17 To him I cried aloud, high praise was on my tongue.