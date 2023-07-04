 Skip to content

Daily Reading for Tuesday, July 4th, 2023

  1. Catholic Online
  2. Bible
Click to Watch the Daily Reading for Tuesday, July 4th, 2023 video Click to play video now

Daily Reading for Tuesday July 4, 2023

Reading 1, Genesis 19:15-29
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 26:2-3, 9-10, 11-12
Gospel, Matthew 8:23-27
Printable PDF of Today's Reading
Past / Future Daily Readings

Reading 1, Genesis 19:15-29

15 When dawn broke the angels urged Lot on, 'To your feet! Take your wife and your two daughters who are here, or you will be swept away in the punishment of the city.'

16 And as he hesitated, the men seized his hand and the hands of his wife and his two daughters -- Yahweh being merciful to him -- and led him out and left him outside the city.

17 When they had brought him outside, he was told, 'Flee for your life. Do not look behind you or stop anywhere on the plain. Flee to the hills or you will be swept away.'

18 'Oh no, my lord!' Lot said to them,

19 'You have already been very good to your servant and shown me even greater love by saving my life, but I cannot flee to the hills, or disaster will overtake me and I shall die.

20 That town over there is near enough to flee to, and is small. Let me flee there-after all it is only a small place -- and so survive.'

21 He replied, 'I grant you this favour too, and will not overthrow the town you speak of.

22 Hurry, flee to that one, for I cannot do anything until you reach it.' That is why the town is named Zoar.

23 The sun rose over the horizon just as Lot was entering Zoar.

24 Then Yahweh rained down on Sodom and Gomorrah brimstone and fire of his own sending.

25 He overthrew those cities and the whole plain, with all the people living in the cities and everything that grew there.

26 But Lot's wife looked back, and was turned into a pillar of salt.

27 Next morning, Abraham hurried to the place where he had stood before Yahweh,

28 and looking towards Sodom and Gomorrah and the whole area of the plain, he saw the smoke rising from the ground like smoke from a furnace.

29 Thus it was that, when God destroyed the cities of the plain, he did not forget Abraham and he rescued Lot from the midst of the overthrow, when he overthrew the cities where Lot was living.


Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 26:2-3, 9-10, 11-12

2 Probe me, Yahweh, examine me, Test my heart and my mind in the fire.

3 For your faithful love is before my eyes, and I live my life by your truth.

9 Do not couple me with sinners, nor my life with men of violence,

10 whose hands are stained with guilt, their right hands heavy with bribes.

11 In innocence I will go on my way; ransom me, take pity on me.

12 I take my stand on the right path; I will bless you, Yahweh, in the assemblies.


We ask you, humbly: don't scroll away.

Hi readers, it seems you use Catholic Online a lot; that's great! It's a little awkward to ask, but we need your help. If you have already donated, we sincerely thank you. We're not salespeople, but we depend on donations averaging $14.76 and fewer than 1% of readers give. If you donate just $5.00, the price of your coffee, Catholic Online School could keep thriving. Thank you.

Help Now >

Gospel, Matthew 8:23-27

23 Then he got into the boat followed by his disciples.

24 Suddenly a storm broke over the lake, so violent that the boat was being swamped by the waves. But he was asleep.

25 So they went to him and woke him saying, 'Save us, Lord, we are lost!'

26 And he said to them, 'Why are you so frightened, you who have so little faith?' And then he stood up and rebuked the winds and the sea; and there was a great calm.

27 They were astounded and said, 'Whatever kind of man is this, that even the winds and the sea obey him?'


Printable PDF of Today's Reading
July 2023
S M T W T F S
1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031
To Know God is to Recieve Hope: Help us Spread the Message

More Bible
Grand Re-Opening 15% off

Grand Re-Opening 15% off

Online / Mobile Friendly Bible Classes Free for anyone, anywhere

Enroll free Now
Daily Readings with Questions for Reflection (Monthly classes)
Explore the Bible (20+ classes)
Moral Life in Christ (10 classes)
Ten Commandments class Certificate
The Holy Rosary (6 classes)
RCIA - Rite of Christian Initiation for Adults (Students & Catechists)
Montana Ranch and Cattle is Catholic Owned - Up to 50% off

Montana Ranch and Cattle is Catholic Owned - Up to 50% off

Join the Movement
When you sign up below, you don't just join an email list - you're joining an entire movement for Free world class Catholic education.

Speakin' with the Deacons logo
LIVE Rosary show logo
Catholic PDFs - Print - Free Light a Virtual Prayer Candle
What does the Constitution have to do with the Bible? A lot, actually!

Daily Catholic

Grand Re-Opening 15% off

Grand Re-Opening 15% off

Saints & Angels

Prayers

Bible

More of Catholic Online

We ask you, humbly: don't scroll away.

Hi readers, it seems you use Catholic Online a lot; that's great! It's a little awkward to ask, but we need your help. If you have already donated, we sincerely thank you. We're not salespeople, but we depend on donations averaging $14.76 and fewer than 1% of readers give. If you donate just $5.00, the price of your coffee, Catholic Online School could keep thriving. Thank you.

Help Now >

Catholic Online Logo

Copyright 2022 Catholic Online. All materials contained on this site, whether written, audible or visual are the exclusive property of Catholic Online and are protected under U.S. and International copyright laws, © Copyright 2022 Catholic Online. Any unauthorized use, without prior written consent of Catholic Online is strictly forbidden and prohibited.

Catholic Online is a Project of Your Catholic Voice Foundation, a Not-for-Profit Corporation. Your Catholic Voice Foundation has been granted a recognition of tax exemption under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Federal Tax Identification Number: 81-0596847. Your gift is tax-deductible as allowed by law.
Subscribe to Our Newsletter!