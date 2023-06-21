Daily Reading for Wednesday, June 21st, 2023
Daily Reading for Wednesday June 21, 2023Reading 1, Second Corinthians 9:6-11
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 112:1-2, 3-4, 9
Gospel, Matthew 6:1-6, 16-18
Printable PDF of Today's Reading
Past / Future Daily Readings
FREE Catholic Classes Pick a class, you can learn anything
Reading 1, Second Corinthians 9:6-11
6 But remember: anyone who sows sparsely will reap sparsely as well -- and anyone who sows generously will reap generously as well.
7 Each one should give as much as he has decided on his own initiative, not reluctantly or under compulsion, for God loves a cheerful giver.
8 God is perfectly able to enrich you with every grace, so that you always have enough for every conceivable need, and your resources overflow in all kinds of good work.
9 As scripture says: To the needy he gave without stint, his uprightness stands firm for ever.
10 The one who so freely provides seed for the sower and food to eat will provide you with ample store of seed for sowing and make the harvest of your uprightness a bigger one:
11 you will be rich enough in every way for every kind of generosity that makes people thank God for what we have done.
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 112:1-2, 3-4, 9
1 Alleluia! How blessed is anyone who fears Yahweh, who delights in his commandments!
2 His descendants shall be powerful on earth, the race of the honest shall receive blessings:
3 Riches and wealth for his family; his uprightness stands firm for ever.
4 For the honest he shines as a lamp in the dark, generous, tender-hearted, and upright.
9 To the needy he gives without stint, his uprightness stands firm for ever; his reputation is founded on strength.
Gospel, Matthew 6:1-6, 16-18
1 'Be careful not to parade your uprightness in public to attract attention; otherwise you will lose all reward from your Father in heaven.
2 So when you give alms, do not have it trumpeted before you; this is what the hypocrites do in the synagogues and in the streets to win human admiration. In truth I tell you, they have had their reward.
3 But when you give alms, your left hand must not know what your right is doing;
4 your almsgiving must be secret, and your Father who sees all that is done in secret will reward you.
5 'And when you pray, do not imitate the hypocrites: they love to say their prayers standing up in the synagogues and at the street corners for people to see them. In truth I tell you, they have had their reward.
6 But when you pray, go to your private room, shut yourself in, and so pray to your Father who is in that secret place, and your Father who sees all that is done in secret will reward you.
16 'When you are fasting, do not put on a gloomy look as the hypocrites do: they go about looking unsightly to let people know they are fasting. In truth I tell you, they have had their reward.
17 But when you fast, put scent on your head and wash your face,
18 so that no one will know you are fasting except your Father who sees all that is done in secret; and your Father who sees all that is done in secret will reward you.
Printable PDF of Today's Reading
We ask you, humbly: don't scroll away.Hi readers, it seems you use Catholic Online a lot; that's great! It's a little awkward to ask, but we need your help. If you have already donated, we sincerely thank you. We're not salespeople, but we depend on donations averaging $14.76 and fewer than 1% of readers give. If you donate just $5.00, the price of your coffee, Catholic Online School could keep thriving. Thank you.
Help Now >
More Bible
Reading for June 20th, 2023Reading 1, Second Corinthians 8:1-9
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 146:2, 5-6, 7, 8-9
Gospel, Matthew 5:43-48
Next Weeks Readings
New Testament
Old Testament
Online / Mobile Friendly Bible Classes Free for anyone, anywhere
Enroll free Now
Explore the Bible (20+ classes)
Moral Life in Christ (10 classes)
Ten Commandments class Certificate
The Holy Rosary (6 classes)
RCIA - Rite of Christian Initiation for Adults (Students & Catechists)
Join the Movement
When you sign up below, you don't just join an email list - you're joining an entire movement for Free world class Catholic education.
-
-
Saint of the Day for Tuesday, June 20th, 2023
-
Mysteries of the Rosary
-
Litany of the Blessed Virgin Mary
-
St. Vincent Kaun
-
Prayer of the Day for Tuesday, June 20
-
Bible
-
Unfailing Prayer to St. Anthony
-
The Apostles' Creed
-
Popular Prayers
-
Female / Women Saints
Four German Bishops Reject Funding for Synodal Committee, Citing Papal Instruction
-
Francis Encourages Faithful at U.S. Eucharistic Congress Committee Meeting
-
Cambridge University's Research on Synthetic 'Human Embryo Models' Raises Ethical Questions
-
Are Elites Pushing a Same-Sex Agenda for Population Control?
-
In Apostolic Letter, Pope Francis Commends Blaise Pascal's Relentless Pursuit of Truth
Daily Catholic
- Daily Readings for Wednesday, June 21, 2023
- St. Aloysius Gonzaga: Saint of the Day for Wednesday, June 21, 2023
- Prayer for a Happy Death: Prayer of the Day for Wednesday, June 21, 2023
- Daily Readings for Tuesday, June 20, 2023
- St. Vincent Kaun: Saint of the Day for Tuesday, June 20, 2023
- Prayer to Our Lady of Perpetual Help #7: Prayer of the Day for Tuesday, June 20, 2023
Saints & Angels
Prayers
Copyright 2022 Catholic Online. All materials contained on this site, whether written, audible or visual are the exclusive property of Catholic Online and are protected under U.S. and International copyright laws, © Copyright 2022 Catholic Online. Any unauthorized use, without prior written consent of Catholic Online is strictly forbidden and prohibited.
Catholic Online is a Project of Your Catholic Voice Foundation, a Not-for-Profit Corporation. Your Catholic Voice Foundation has been granted a recognition of tax exemption under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Federal Tax Identification Number: 81-0596847. Your gift is tax-deductible as allowed by law.