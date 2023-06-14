We ask you, humbly: don't scroll away.Hi readers, it seems you use Catholic Online a lot; that's great! It's a little awkward to ask, but we need your help. If you have already donated, we sincerely thank you. We're not salespeople, but we depend on donations averaging $14.76 and fewer than 1% of readers give. If you donate just $5.00, the price of your coffee, Catholic Online School could keep thriving. Thank you.
Daily Reading for Wednesday, June 14th, 2023
Daily Reading for Wednesday June 14, 2023Reading 1, Second Corinthians 3:4-11
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 99:5, 6, 7, 8, 9
Gospel, Matthew 5:17-19
Past / Future Daily Readings
Reading 1, Second Corinthians 3:4-11
4 Such is the confidence we have through Christ in facing God;
5 it is not that we are so competent that we can claim any credit for ourselves; all our competence comes from God.
6 He has given us the competence to be ministers of a new covenant, a covenant which is not of written letters, but of the Spirit; for the written letters kill, but the Spirit gives life.
7 Now if the administering of death, engraved in letters on stone, occurred in such glory that the Israelites could not look Moses steadily in the face, because of its glory, transitory though this glory was,
8 how much more will the ministry of the Spirit occur in glory!
9 For if it is glorious to administer condemnation, to administer saving justice is far richer in glory.
10 Indeed, what was once considered glorious has lost all claim to glory, by contrast with the glory which transcends it.
11 For if what was transitory had any glory, how much greater is the glory of that which lasts for ever.
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 99:5, 6, 7, 8, 9
5 Exalt Yahweh our God, bow down at his footstool; holy is he!
6 Moses and Aaron are among his priests, and Samuel, calling on his name; they called on Yahweh and he answered them.
7 He spoke with them in the pillar of fire, they obeyed his decrees, the Law he gave them.
8 Yahweh our God, you answered them, you were a God of forgiveness to them, but punished them for their sins.
9 Exalt Yahweh our God, bow down at his holy mountain; holy is Yahweh our God!
Gospel, Matthew 5:17-19
17 'Do not imagine that I have come to abolish the Law or the Prophets. I have come not to abolish but to complete them.
18 In truth I tell you, till heaven and earth disappear, not one dot, not one little stroke, is to disappear from the Law until all its purpose is achieved.
19 Therefore, anyone who infringes even one of the least of these commandments and teaches others to do the same will be considered the least in the kingdom of Heaven; but the person who keeps them and teaches them will be considered great in the kingdom of Heaven.
More Bible
Reading for June 13th, 2023Reading 1, Second Corinthians 1:18-22
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 119:129, 130, 131, 132, 133, 135
Gospel, Matthew 5:13-16
Next Weeks Readings
New Testament
Old Testament
Online / Mobile Friendly Bible Classes
-
-
