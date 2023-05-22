Daily Reading for Monday, May 22nd, 2023

Reading 1, Acts 19:1-8

1 It happened that while Apollos was in Corinth, Paul made his way overland as far as Ephesus, where he found a number of disciples.

2 When he asked, 'Did you receive the Holy Spirit when you became believers?' they answered, 'No, we were never even told there was such a thing as a Holy Spirit.'

3 He asked, 'Then how were you baptised?' They replied, 'With John's baptism.'

4 Paul said, 'John's baptism was a baptism of repentance; but he insisted that the people should believe in the one who was to come after him -- namely Jesus.'

5 When they heard this, they were baptised in the name of the Lord Jesus,

6 and the moment Paul had laid hands on them the Holy Spirit came down on them, and they began to speak with tongues and to prophesy.

7 There were about twelve of these men in all.

8 He began by going to the synagogue, where he spoke out fearlessly and argued persuasively about the kingdom of God. He did this for three months,

Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 68:2-3, 4-5, 6-7

2 You disperse them like smoke; as wax melts in the presence of a fire, so the wicked melt at the presence of God.

3 The upright rejoice in the presence of God, delighted and crying out for joy.

4 Sing to God, play music to his name, build a road for the Rider of the Clouds, rejoice in Yahweh, dance before him.

5 Father of orphans, defender of widows, such is God in his holy dwelling.

6 God gives the lonely a home to live in, leads prisoners out into prosperity, but rebels must live in the bare wastelands.

7 God, when you set out at the head of your people, when you strode over the desert,