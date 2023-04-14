Daily Reading for Friday, April 14th, 2023

We ask you, humbly: don't scroll away. Hi readers, it seems you use Catholic Online a lot; that's great! It's a little awkward to ask, but we need your help. If you have already donated, we sincerely thank you. We're not salespeople, but we depend on donations averaging $14.76 and fewer than 1% of readers give. If you donate just $5.00, the price of your coffee, Catholic Online School could keep thriving. Thank you.



Reading 1, Acts 4:1-12 1 While they were still talking to the people the priests came up to them, accompanied by the captain of the Temple and the Sadducees. 2 They were extremely annoyed at their teaching the people the resurrection from the dead by proclaiming the resurrection of Jesus. 3 They arrested them, and, as it was already late, they kept them in prison till the next day. 4 But many of those who had listened to their message became believers; the total number of men had now risen to something like five thousand. 5 It happened that the next day the rulers, elders and scribes held a meeting in Jerusalem 6 with Annas the high priest, Caiaphas, Jonathan, Alexander and all the members of the high-priestly families. 7 They made the prisoners stand in the middle and began to interrogate them, 'By what power, and by whose name have you men done this?' 8 Then Peter, filled with the Holy Spirit, addressed them, 'Rulers of the people, and elders! 9 If you are questioning us today about an act of kindness to a cripple and asking us how he was healed, 10 you must know, all of you, and the whole people of Israel, that it is by the name of Jesus Christ the Nazarene, whom you crucified, and God raised from the dead, by this name and by no other that this man stands before you cured. 11 This is the stone which you, the builders, rejected but which has become the cornerstone. Only in him is there salvation; 12 for of all the names in the world given to men, this is the only one by which we can be saved.'

Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 118:1-2, 4, 22-24, 25-27 1 Alleluia! Give thanks to Yahweh for he is good, for his faithful love endures for ever. 2 Let the House of Israel say, 'His faithful love endures for ever.' 4 Let those who fear Yahweh say, 'His faithful love endures for ever.' 22 The stone which the builders rejected has become the cornerstone; 23 This is Yahweh's doing, and we marvel at it. 24 This is the day which Yahweh has made, a day for us to rejoice and be glad. 25 We beg you, Yahweh, save us, we beg you, Yahweh, give us victory! 26 Blessed in the name of Yahweh is he who is coming! We bless you from the house of Yahweh. 27 Yahweh is God, he gives us light. Link your processions, branches in hand, up to the horns of the altar.

1 Later on, Jesus revealed himself again to the disciples. It was by the Sea of Tiberias, and it happened like this:

2 Simon Peter, Thomas called the Twin, Nathanael from Cana in Galilee, the sons of Zebedee and two more of his disciples were together.

3 Simon Peter said, 'I'm going fishing.' They replied, 'We'll come with you.' They went out and got into the boat but caught nothing that night.

4 When it was already light, there stood Jesus on the shore, though the disciples did not realise that it was Jesus.

5 Jesus called out, 'Haven't you caught anything, friends?' And when they answered, 'No,'

6 he said, 'Throw the net out to starboard and you'll find something.' So they threw the net out and could not haul it in because of the quantity of fish.

7 The disciple whom Jesus loved said to Peter, 'It is the Lord.' At these words, 'It is the Lord,' Simon Peter tied his outer garment round him (for he had nothing on) and jumped into the water.

8 The other disciples came on in the boat, towing the net with the fish; they were only about a hundred yards from land.

9 As soon as they came ashore they saw that there was some bread there and a charcoal fire with fish cooking on it.

10 Jesus said, 'Bring some of the fish you have just caught.'

11 Simon Peter went aboard and dragged the net ashore, full of big fish, one hundred and fifty-three of them; and in spite of there being so many the net was not broken.

12 Jesus said to them, 'Come and have breakfast.' None of the disciples was bold enough to ask, 'Who are you?'. They knew quite well it was the Lord.

13 Jesus then stepped forward, took the bread and gave it to them, and the same with the fish.

14 This was the third time that Jesus revealed himself to the disciples after rising from the dead.