Daily Reading for Tuesday, March 10th, 2026

Reading 1, Daniel 3:25, 34-43 25 Azariah stood in the heart of the fire, praying aloud thus: 34 Do not abandon us for ever, for the sake of your name; do not repudiate your covenant, 35 do not withdraw your favour from us, for the sake of Abraham, your friend, of Isaac, your servant, and of Israel, your holy one, 36 to whom you promised to make their descendants as many as the stars of heaven and as the grains of sand on the seashore. 37 Lord, we have become the least of all nations, we are put to shame today throughout the world, because of our sins. 38 We now have no leader, no prophet, no prince, no burnt offering, no sacrifice, no oblation, no incense, no place where we can make offerings to you 39 and win your favour. But may the contrite soul, the humbled spirit, be as acceptable to you 40 as burnt offerings of rams and bullocks, as thousands of fat lambs: such let our sacrifice be to you today, and may it please you that we follow you whole-heartedly, since those who trust in you will not be shamed. 41 And now we put our whole heart into following you, into fearing you and seeking your face once more. 42 Do not abandon us to shame but treat us in accordance with your gentleness, in accordance with the greatness of your mercy. 43 Rescue us in accordance with your wonderful deeds and win fresh glory for your name, O Lord.

Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 25:4-5, 6-7, 8-9 4 DIRECT me in your ways, Yahweh, and teach me your paths. 5 ENCOURAGE me to walk in your truth and teach me since you are the God who saves me. FOR my hope is in you all day long -- such is your generosity, Yahweh. 6 GOODNESS and faithful love have been yours for ever, Yahweh, do not forget them. 7 HOLD not my youthful sins against me, but remember me as your faithful love dictates. 8 INTEGRITY and generosity are marks of Yahweh for he brings sinners back to the path. 9 JUDICIOUSLY he guides the humble, instructing the poor in his way.



Gospel, Matthew 18:21-35

21 Then Peter went up to him and said, 'Lord, how often must I forgive my brother if he wrongs me? As often as seven times?'

22 Jesus answered, 'Not seven, I tell you, but seventy-seven times.

23 'And so the kingdom of Heaven may be compared to a king who decided to settle his accounts with his servants.

24 When the reckoning began, they brought him a man who owed ten thousand talents;

25 he had no means of paying, so his master gave orders that he should be sold, together with his wife and children and all his possessions, to meet the debt.

26 At this, the servant threw himself down at his master's feet, with the words, "Be patient with me and I will pay the whole sum."

27 And the servant's master felt so sorry for him that he let him go and cancelled the debt.

28 Now as this servant went out, he happened to meet a fellow-servant who owed him one hundred denarii; and he seized him by the throat and began to throttle him, saying, "Pay what you owe me."

29 His fellow-servant fell at his feet and appealed to him, saying, "Be patient with me and I will pay you."

30 But the other would not agree; on the contrary, he had him thrown into prison till he should pay the debt.

31 His fellow-servants were deeply distressed when they saw what had happened, and they went to their master and reported the whole affair to him.

32 Then the master sent for the man and said to him, "You wicked servant, I cancelled all that debt of yours when you appealed to me.

33 Were you not bound, then, to have pity on your fellow-servant just as I had pity on you?"

34 And in his anger the master handed him over to the torturers till he should pay all his debt.

35 And that is how my heavenly Father will deal with you unless you each forgive your brother from your heart.'